Mable Health Announces Acquisition of Design Prosthetics and Orthotics, Expanding Presence in Ontario

HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Mable Health Inc. ("Mable Health"), a leader in the Canadian orthotics, prosthetics, and mobility aids industry, today announced the acquisition of Whitby-based Design Prosthetics and Orthotics Inc. ("DP&O"), further strengthening Mable Health's presence in Ontario, and along the 401 corridor. Under the terms of the acquisition, DP&O shareholders will become shareholders of Mable Health and will continue to provide advanced prosthetic and orthotic services from their current location.

Promoting Excellence in Healthcare

For over 30 years, DP&O has been a pioneer in delivering comprehensive orthotic and prosthetic care, with a commitment to improving the quality of life for individuals with mobility or physical challenges. DP&O's holistic approach to patient care emphasizes personalized treatment plans, ensuring that every patient is treated like family. The integration of DP&O into Mable Health will enhance our client-centered approach, with a continuous focus on achieving superior patient outcomes.

Eric Graham, Certified Orthotist and Prosthetist, and co-owner of DP&O, commented, "We are proud of the legacy we've built at DP&O, and this partnership with Mable Health will allow us to expand our reach while maintaining the high standards of care that our patients have come to expect." Kieran Bliss, Certified Prosthetist and co-owner of DP&O, added, "Joining forces with Mable Health is an exciting step forward for our team, and we are confident that our expertise will contribute to the growth of a dynamic, nationwide healthcare platform."

Mable Health's President, Michel Lanctôt, stated, "The acquisition of DP&O represents a key milestone in our Ontario platform. DP&O's decades of experience and clinical excellence in orthotics and prosthetics will be invaluable as we continue our expansion across Canada, delivering exceptional care to those who need it most.

About Design Prosthetics and Orthotics Design Prosthetics and Orthotics (DP&O) is a full-service orthotic and prosthetic facility committed to enhancing the quality of life for Canadians. With over 30 years of experience, DP&O provides patient-centered care, focusing on innovative solutions to improve mobility and overall well-being. For more information, please visit www.designpando.com.

About Mable Health

Mable Health is focused on making investments and acquiring businesses in the orthotics, prosthetics, bracing, and mobility aids industries. Formed in partnership with SeaFort Capital in early 2023, Mable Health is dedicated to delivering best-in-class patient outcomes through its partnerships across Canada. For more information, please visit www.mablehealth.ca.

About SeaFort Capital

Based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, SeaFort Capital is a private equity firm that invests in lower-mid-market Canadian businesses with EBITDA ranging from $2 million to $15 million. SeaFort is a growth-oriented investor that seeks to establish long-term partnerships to help grow industry-leading Canadian companies. SeaFort targets investments in the business services, value-added distribution, specialty manufacturing and health services sectors. SeaFort Capital is investing SeaFort Capital Fund II LP, which currently has committed capital of approximately $189 million. For more information, please visit www.seafortcapital.com.

