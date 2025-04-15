TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) is pleased to announce Data & AI Design Studio, a comprehensive program designed to guide businesses at every stage of their artificial intelligence (AI) journey. Companies are prioritizing AI investment as a critical driver for innovation across industries but have faced roadblocks in turning investment into action and creating measurable impact and value from AI. Converge's Data & AI Design Studio will bridge this gap for IT teams by providing a holistic framework that ensures AI initiatives are impactful, cost-effective, and aligned with business goals.

The challenges facing AI implementation projects are complex as organizations look to unravel challenges stemming from data quality, privacy and security, IT infrastructure, and even financial justification. Barriers to implementation continue to result in too many AI projects getting stuck in proof-of-concept limbo, showing promise but never making it to production. Businesses on an AI journey demand a strategic approach that addresses governance, data integrity, financial justification, and vendor partnerships. Converge's outcomes-driven Data & AI Design Studio tackles the human-centered challenges enterprises face and empowers clients to move beyond AI experimentation and into execution.

"72% of businesses have adopted AI in at least one business function. Proactively addressing the roadblocks these organizations face will fast-track AI adoption and maximize its impact," stated Greg Berard, Chief Executive Officer of Converge. "Regardless of a company's AI maturity, organizations fear they are being outpaced by competitors, leading to an investment frenzy in the technology. Our Data & AI Design Studio enables customers to think long-term in their Artificial Intelligence journey and provides the foundational support needed for success."

With deep industry knowledge, robust security and compliance standards, and a tailored approach to AI implementation, Converge helps businesses integrate AI seamlessly to maximize ROI, all while mitigating risks. Not all companies start at the same place in their AI journey. The Data & AI Design Studio offers customers a simple maturity curve to identify their current stage and workshops to help organizations build an AI implementation strategy, including:

AI Briefing – an organizationally tailored high-level sample workshop designed to bridge gaps in understanding AI, its tools, and large language models (LLMs), as well as potentially uncover AI use cases within the enterprise.

– an organizationally tailored high-level sample workshop designed to bridge gaps in understanding AI, its tools, and large language models (LLMs), as well as potentially uncover AI use cases within the enterprise. AI Ideation Workshop – a workshop session designed to guide leaders in identifying AI use cases within their organization that align and support the achievement of key business goals.

– a workshop session designed to guide leaders in identifying AI use cases within their organization that align and support the achievement of key business goals. Use Case Assessment Roadmap – a deep dive exercise tailored for companies ready to advance their AI journey. Focused on evaluating and prioritizing AI use cases, building business cases for key initiatives, and establishing a strategic vision for the organization's future.

– a deep dive exercise tailored for companies ready to advance their AI journey. Focused on evaluating and prioritizing AI use cases, building business cases for key initiatives, and establishing a strategic vision for the organization's future. AI Design Thinking - a workshop for groups with an identified AI use case they are considering advancing. This session confirms or establishes perspectives on business viability, implementation complexity, impact, and ROI, providing the clarity needed to make informed go/no-go decisions.

- a workshop for groups with an identified AI use case they are considering advancing. This session confirms or establishes perspectives on business viability, implementation complexity, impact, and ROI, providing the clarity needed to make informed go/no-go decisions. AI Solution Design - a multi-week technical design initiative for organizations with a strong idea for an AI solution they are ready to invest in. This exercise arms your teams with everything needed to implement your vision, from technical architecture and product backlog to wireframes and project plans.

Whether you're in the early stages of exploring AI applications or scaling enterprise-wide initiatives, Converge provides the expertise, infrastructure, and support needed for success. Discover your AI maturity by completing Converge's AI Journey Assessment here.

To learn more about Data & AI Design Studio click here.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is reimagining the way businesses think about IT—a vision driven by people, for people. Since 2017, we've focused on delivering outcomes-driven solutions that tackle human-centered challenges. As a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider, we combine deep expertise, local connections, and global resources to deliver industry-leading solutions.

Through advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and workplace transformation, we empower businesses across industries to innovate, streamline operations, and achieve meaningful results. Our AIM (Advise, Implement, Manage) methodology ensures solutions are tailored to our customers' specific needs, aligning with existing systems to drive success without complexity.

Discover IT reimagined with Converge—where innovation meets people. Learn more at convergetp.com.

