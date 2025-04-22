H.I.G. Capital Completes Merger of Converge Technology Solutions and Mainline Information Systems to Form "Pellera Technologies"

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $69 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has completed the acquisition of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF). In connection with the closing, Converge will merge with Mainline Information Systems, LLC ("Mainline"), an existing H.I.G. portfolio company. The combined company has been rebranded as Pellera Technologies ("Pellera"), representing its distinctive position in the market as a premier technology partner.

Pellera stands at the forefront of delivering innovative IT solutions to enterprise and mid-market clients. The company's deep technical expertise, strategic focus, and collaborative approach have enabled their customers to achieve impactful business outcomes through the power of technology. Pro forma for the combination, Pellera generated approximately $4 billion in revenue in 2024 and will provide unparallelled technology expertise to its customers in critical growth areas including cybersecurity, cloud, digital infrastructure, and AI.

Headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida, the new organization will be led by a dynamic and experienced leadership team with over a century of combined experience in the IT industry. Converge Chief Executive Officer Greg Berard will serve as CEO of Pellera, while Mainline President and CEO Jeff Dobbelaere will assume the role of President and Chief Operating Officer. This collaboration reflects the best of both organizations, ensuring the strength and capability of Pellera to achieve meaningful results.

Greg Berard, Chief Executive Officer of Pellera, said: "We're combining the bold vision, unmatched talent, innovative solutions, and trusted partnerships of Mainline and Converge to deliver differentiated value and elevate the customer experience. With H.I.G.'s support, we're accelerating investments in areas like AI, cybersecurity, hybrid cloud, app modernization, data, and managed services, with the goal of becoming the provider of choice for comprehensive technology solutions."

Jeff Dobbelaere, President and Chief Operating Officer of Pellera, said: "We are thrilled to join forces as we enter the next phase in our growth journey. Together, we have stronger relationships with our industry-leading partners, unlocking greater access and broader solutions for our clients. The business is poised to create more growth opportunities for our employees and enhance the value we deliver as dedicated partners on our customers' teams. We will continue to innovate, bring creative solutions, and generate an enduring transfer of expertise in every engagement."

Aaron Tolson, Managing Director at H.I.G., added: "We are excited to integrate two trusted and complementary IT solutions partners to boost service offerings and accelerate growth in complex and strategic IT areas. The combined business offers enhanced IT solutions and services that will enable customers to continue reaching the next level. As part of the H.I.G. portfolio, Pellera is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging technology trends and expand its leadership within the IT market."

H.I.G. was advised by Guggenheim Securities, LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities, LLC, Lazard Frères & Co. LLC, BMO Capital Markets, Stikeman Elliott LLP and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP. Houlihan Lokey Capital was engaged as financial advisor to the special committee of independent directors, and Origin Merchant Partners was engaged as an independent financial advisor and provided a fairness opinion to the special committee.

About Pellera Technologies

Pellera Technologies is where innovation powers progress. Through the combined expertise of Converge Technology Solutions and Mainline Information Systems, we deliver unparalleled IT solutions that drive momentum for enterprise clients worldwide. Our comprehensive suite of digital infrastructure, hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence solutions transforms challenges into opportunities and shapes a future where businesses can thrive. Guided by our AIM (Advise, Implement, Manage) methodology, we ensure solutions are tailored to your specific needs, aligning seamlessly with existing systems to drive success without complexity. At Pellera, we don't just keep you moving forward, we help you scale without limits.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $69 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value- added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets.

H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

