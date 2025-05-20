Converge Technology Solutions Accelerates Generative AI Adoption with NVIDIA Blueprints

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company"), now Pellera Technologies, is helping organizations scale and fast-track their artificial intelligence (AI) programs with customizable AI applications built with NVIDIA AI Blueprints and accelerated infrastructure.

As a NVIDIA Elite Networking partner and recently announced NVIDIA Elite Partner for Compute, Converge plans to introduce and deploy customizable NVIDIA AI Blueprints with the Converge Contact Center IQ solution. These updates will address emerging enterprise needs with cutting-edge generative AI capabilities, delivering even greater value to customers by providing them with access to the latest AI technology and expertise.

NVIDIA Blueprints are reference workflows that accelerate the development and deployment of generative AI applications across various infrastructures, including clouds and data centers. Leveraging NVIDIA NIM microservices for optimized performance, customers building AI applications with Converge can benefit from a unified experience across the NVIDIA stack.

Proven by a strong track record of creating industry solutions that accelerate Converge customers' AI and digital transformation initiatives, the Converge Artificial Intelligence team's work with NVIDIA will enhance both organizations' reach among clients already utilizing NVIDIA accelerated computing and seeking to optimize their AI investments.

"Our work with NVIDIA marks a significant milestone in helping organizations leverage the power of AI to its fullest potential," stated Greg Berard, Chief Executive Officer of Converge. "With Converge's proven expertise in creating AI-driven solutions combined with NVIDIA's cutting-edge infrastructure, we're enabling businesses to accelerate and scale their AI programs seamlessly. Blueprints and the NVIDIA AI platform bring unmatched performance and security, and through this integration, we're committed to providing our customers with the most advanced tools and resources to drive their innovation and achieve transformative outcomes."

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., now Pellera Technologies, is reimagining the way businesses think about IT—a vision driven by people, for people. Since 2017, we've focused on delivering outcomes-driven solutions that tackle human-centered challenges. As a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider, we combine deep expertise, local connections, and global resources to deliver industry-leading solutions.

Through advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and workplace transformation, we empower businesses across industries to innovate, streamline operations, and achieve meaningful results. Our AIM (Advise, Implement, Manage) methodology ensures solutions are tailored to our customers' specific needs, aligning with existing systems to drive success without complexity.

Discover IT reimagined with Converge—where innovation meets people. Learn more at convergetp.com.

