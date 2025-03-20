TORONTO, ON and GATINEAU, QB, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX:CTS) is pleased to announce that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Converge on its 2025 Tech Elite 250 list. This is Converge's fourth consecutive year on the list.

This annual list highlights solution providers based in the U.S. and Canada that are committed to excellence and distinguish themselves by attaining top-tier certifications and specializations from leading technology vendors in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI), infrastructure, cloud, and security.

To support customers through the growing complexities of IT and the rise of cutting-edge technologies like AI, the solution providers on this list uphold rigorous levels of training and certification from strategic IT vendors, often aiming for the pinnacle tiers within these vendors' partner programs. Whether they are strategic service providers, systems integrators, managed service providers, or value-added resellers, these elite solution providers are committed to their clients' success.

"Congratulations to the solution providers on CRN's Tech Elite 250 for this recognition of their dedication to achieving top-level certifications and comprehensive proficiency in these critical technologies," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. "These companies are committed to expanding their expertise so they can consistently deliver outstanding IT solutions that help their customers thrive."

"Converge is honored to be named to the Tech Elite 250 list for 2025, marking our fourth time earning this honor and reinforcing our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence," stated Greg Berard, Chief Executive Officer of Converge. "We're proud to lead with a forward-thinking approach while maintaining a people-first mindset and this accolade reflects the incredible expertise and dedication of our team. By attaining top-tier certifications and expanding their skills, they ensure that Converge delivers cutting-edge solutions that help our customers succeed in the ever-evolving IT landscape."

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250 beginning March 17.

