TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) is pleased to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Converge on its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2025. This is Converge's fourth year on the MSP 500 list, ranking in the Elite 150 category each year, consecutively.

CRN's annual MSP 500 list is a comprehensive guide to the leading MSPs in North America. These companies deliver essential managed services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT, and optimize return on technology investments for their customers.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the Pioneer 250, which recognizes MSPs focused on the small-and-midsize-business market; the Elite 150, recognizing MSPs with a blend of on- and off-premises services for mostly midmarket and enterprise customers; and the Managed Security 100, spotlighting MSPs with cloud-based security services expertise.

The MSP 500 list showcases and celebrates MSPs that are driving growth and innovation. These solution providers empower businesses with complex technologies so they can achieve their business goals without stretching financial resources.

"The solution providers on our 2025 MSP 500 list deliver innovative managed services portfolios that enable clients of every size to be more agile and optimize their IT budgets as they grow their business," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and executive Editor CRN, at The Channel Company. "These are the companies that anticipate client tech needs and develop groundbreaking services and solutions that let customers focus on their core business so they can accelerate success."

"Converge is honored to be recognized for the fourth consecutive year in the Elite 150 category of CRN's Managed Services Provider 500 list," said Greg Berard, Chief Executive Officer of Converge. "This continued recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to investing in our AIM strategy and our Managed Services solutions. We're proud to see the ongoing growth and impact of this core area of our business as it aligns with our go-to-market strategy for 2025 and beyond."

The MSP 500 list is featured in the February 2025 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.crn.com/msp500 beginning February 10.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is reimagining the way businesses think about IT—a vision driven by people, for people. Since 2017, we've focused on delivering outcomes-driven solutions that tackle human-centered challenges. As a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider, we combine deep expertise, local connections, and global resources to deliver industry-leading solutions.

Through advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and workplace transformation, we empower businesses across industries to innovate, streamline operations, and achieve meaningful results. Our AIM (Advise, Implement, Manage) methodology ensures solutions are tailored to our customers' specific needs, aligning with existing systems to drive success without complexity.

Discover IT reimagined with Converge—where innovation meets people. Learn more at convergetp.com.

