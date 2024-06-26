TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC , June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) is pleased to announce it has been honored as Alteryx's Americas Acceleration Partner of the Year for 2024.

Part of the Maveryx Excellence Awards in Partner Award category, Converge's appointment as Acceleration Partner of the Year for Americas was announced at this year's Alteryx user conference, Inspire. These annual awards showcase outstanding Alteryx partners, focusing on achievements in delivering and implementing successful analytics solutions to customers. The Partner Award section honors organizations with a key stake in Alteryx's mission of bringing analytics to all. Converge was selected as Americas Acceleration Partner of the Year based on significant contributions in providing customers with impactful experiences through data insights over the last year.

"We are proud and honored to receive the Americas Acceleration Partner of the Year award from Alteryx," stated Greg Berard, Converge Chief Executive Officer. "This recognition underscores our commitment to empowering organizations with cutting-edge analytics solutions that drive meaningful business outcomes. In a world where data is more important than ever, our partnership with Alteryx has been instrumental in enabling us to help our clients navigate their data-driven journeys with greater efficiency and impact. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and pushing the boundaries of innovation in the analytics space."

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

