TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) is pleased to announce it has been named Arctic Wolf Large Solution Provider (LSP) Partner of the Year for 2024. This honor recognizes Converge as an elite channel partner of Arctic Wolf for its leadership in security practice, executive alignment, revenue growth, and service excellence.

"Converge is honored to be named Arctic Wolf's 2024 Large Solution Provider Partner of the Year," stated Greg Berard, Converge Chief Executive Officer. "Our success with Arctic Wolf has grown exponentially from the start of our partnership just a few years ago, and we are on track for even greater collaboration as we head into the second half of 2024. Converge is thankful for the deep trust and partnership we have with the Arctic Wolf team and are excited to continue delivering the best in cybersecurity solutions to our clients."

The Arctic Wolf Partner of the Year Awards recognizes top-performing partners who have shown excellence in helping organizations improve their security operations through Arctic Wolf's portfolio of solutions. Now in their seventh year, the honors celebrate top performing companies who are deeply aligned with Arctic Wolf's mission to End Cyber Risk.

"Our Large Solution Provider Partner of the Year for 2024 distinguishes the outstanding effort Converge has put forth to champion Arctic Wolf as a global leader in security operations," said Will Briggs, Senior Vice President, Global Channels, at Arctic Wolf. "Their unwavering commitment to our collaboration has ensured their customers are able to combat cyber threats of any kind, and we congratulate them on this significant achievement."

Arctic Wolf is a global leader in security operations and the pioneers behind one of the largest cloud-native security operations platforms in the world. Built on open XDR architecture, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud ingests and analyzes trillions of security events a week across endpoint, network, and cloud sources to deliver critical security outcomes and optimize an organization's disparate security solutions. Deployed by thousands of organizations globally, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud delivers automated threat detection and response at scale and empowers organizations of virtually any size to establish world-class security operations with the push of a button. For more information about Arctic Wolf, please visit www.arcticwolf.com.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

SOURCE Converge Technology Solutions Corp.

