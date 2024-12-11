TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) is pleased to announce it has been approved as an Apple Authorized Education Reseller (AAER) in Canada. This designation is in conjunction with Converge's status as an AAER in Germany.

As a trusted Apple Authorized Education Reseller and only one of eight organizations with this status in Canada, Converge bolsters its commitment to building a better world through enriched, technology-driven learning environments for our customers in K through 12 schools, colleges, and universities. Apple's flexible, easy-to-use tools come with privacy, accessibility, and sustainability built right in, helping educators create classrooms that are personal, creative, and inspiring. Converge's dedicated education team works hand in hand with educators and administrators to integrate Apple products seamlessly, unlocking new possibilities for students and teachers alike.

"Converge is excited to be named the eighth Apple Authorized Education Reseller in Canada," stated Greg Berard, Chief Executive Officer of Converge. "We've seen great success as an AAER in Germany and are proud to offer our education customers in Canada with Apple solutions ranging from deployment and delivery to training and technical support. We look forward to empowering our clients with Apple's secure, powerful, and robust platform to drive education transformation in their classrooms."

To learn more about Converge's Canada AAER status and the solutions and services offered, please visit https://convergetp.com/apple-in-education/.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

