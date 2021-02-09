/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSXV: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a national platform of regionally focused Hybrid IT solution providers in the U.S. and Canada, is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and list the Company's common shares ("Common Shares") on the TSX.

"Having successfully executed on our business objectives since listing on the TSXV and with further expansion on the horizon, a graduation to the TSX represents a natural progression for the Company," stated Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. "Graduating to a senior exchange aligns appropriately with our focus to reach the broader investment community while improving liquidity for our valued shareholders."

The Common Shares will commence trading on the TSX at the opening of markets on Thursday, February 11, 2021 under the existing stock symbol "CTS". In connection with the listing of the Common Shares on the TSX, the last day of trading on the TSXV will be February 10, 2021 and the Common Shares will be delisted from the TSXV on February 11, 2021 upon commencement of trading on the TSX. Shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the graduation and listing on the TSX.

Upon listing on the TSX, and pursuant to the terms of the escrow agreements between the Company, Computershare Investor Services Inc., and certain security holders of the Company, an aggregate of 6,294,369 Common Shares currently held in escrow will be released. The number of outstanding Common Shares will not change as a result of the escrow release.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a North American software-enabled, Hybrid IT solution provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with talent expertise and digital infrastructure offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward–looking information" and "forward–looking statements" (collectively, "forward–looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation regarding Converge and its business. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward–looking statements. Forward–looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward–looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the listing of the Common Shares on the TSX, the delisting of the Common Shares from the TSXV, the release of Common Shares from escrow, execution of business objectives and further expansion of Converge, reaching the broader investment community and increasing liquidity for shareholders. Except as required by law, Converge assumes no obligation to update the forward–looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward–looking statements. For a detailed description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's annual information form, which is available on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com, and the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, together with the corresponding Management's Discussion and Analysis for additional risk factors described under "Risks and Uncertainties". Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Email: [email protected], Phone: 416-360-1495

