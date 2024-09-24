TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) is pleased to announce it has joined Red Hat Partner Practice Accelerator, a specialized growth pathway for select partners with validated professional services delivery capabilities. With this participation, Converge has demonstrated a commitment to delivering successful customer outcomes using Red Hat technologies and services within the commercial sector.

"Converge is proud to join Red Hat Partner Practice Accelerator, as one of a select few organizations who hold this designation," stated Greg Berard, Converge Chief Executive Officer. "This program's focus on incentivizing and enabling partners to deliver within the commercial segment, including mid-market and SMB, aligns with Converge's corporate strategy and fits within our approach to solution-based selling. Red Hat Partner Practice Accelerator will help improve our partner experience and encourage ecosystem co-creation, enabling us to deepen our capabilities to better support Converge customers."

Red Hat Partner Practice Accelerator is a focused growth route that enables partners with proven professional services skills to play a leading role at each stage of the customer journey and provide impactful results for customers using industry-leading solutions like Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform and Red Hat OpenShift . Red Hat assesses participating partners' readiness to deliver critical services and solutions related to automation and application modernization, validating that partners are able to successfully architect, implement and configure tailored solutions for commercial customers.

Red Hat Partner Practice Accelerator is also part of the company's evolving partner engagement model to implement a standardized, globally unified approach to collaboration. Participating partners can benefit from simplified paths to co-create, innovate and deliver solutions and services to support customers on their hybrid cloud journeys. In addition to Red Hat Partner Practice Accelerator, Red Hat will continue to introduce additional Accelerator pathways for partners to sharpen specialized skills and empower them to serve customers across hybrid cloud environments.

"As Red Hat continues to evolve and improve the partner experience, we are committed to helping partners build critical skills and services that can fuel real business outcomes for customers," stated Laurie Fontaine, Senior Director of Global Commercial Partner Ecosystem at Red Hat. "We are pleased to collaborate with Converge as part of Red Hat Partner Practice Accelerator to guide customers within the commercial segment in shaping and achieving their digital transformation goals using industry-leading open-source solutions and validated services."

