TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC , Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) is pleased to announce the successful completion of PCI-DSS certification for the Company's IBM Power for Google Cloud (IP4G) platform. IP4G, an Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) solution developed by Converge and available on Google Marketplace, empowers clients to run native AIX, IBM i, and Linux workloads seamlessly in the Google Cloud environment.

Consisting of steps that mirror security best practices, PCI-DSS is the global data security standard adopted by payment card brands for all entities that process, store, or transmit cardholder data and/or sensitive authentication data. This certification underscores IP4G's reliability and security, particularly for clients managing mission-critical retail, financial, and banking applications. The PCI-DSS certification further validates IP4G as a trusted platform for handling large transactional workloads and systems of record.

"Achieving PCI-DSS certification for our IP4G platform is a significant milestone for Converge. It expands our addressable market for this solution within the retail and financial industries and reaffirms our dedication to delivering secure and compliant industry solutions for our clients," stated Greg Berard, Converge Chief Executive Officer.

To learn more about Converge's IP4G solution, please visit https://convergetp.com/converge-ip4g/.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

