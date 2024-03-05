TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce its participation in the 27th Annual Scotiabank TMT Conference, this coming Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

The conference will take place in Toronto and brings together institutional investors for meetings with top companies from across the Telecom, Media, and Technology sectors. Its format includes a fireside chat with the Company's covering analyst from Scotiabank, Divya Goyal.

Shaun Maine, Group CEO; Greg Berard, Global Chief Executive Officer & President; and, Avjit Kamboj, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the session, which will be broadcast live as follows:

Date: Wednesday, March 6th, 2024

Time: 10:45am ET

Live Video Webcast Link: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/Event/ShowKey=251043

A video replay of the event will be subsequently archived and available by visiting the Company's IR website.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

SOURCE Converge Technology Solutions Corp.

For further information: Converge Technology Solutions Corp., Email: [email protected], Phone: 416-360-1495