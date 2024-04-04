TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, April 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) is pleased to announce it has achieved Cisco Gold Provider partner status within special significance to Managed Services, including three powered services designations.

Converge was specifically recognized by Cisco for achieving Gold designation in the powered services areas of Cloud Calling, Cloud Managed Security, and Meraki SD-WAN. The Company's status as a Cisco Gold Partner worldwide confirms these designations, as it acknowledges Converge's in-depth knowledge across essential technology areas like Unified Communications, Meraki SD-WAN, and Cisco Powered Security, helping maintain service quality and innovation. Additionally, Converge's Gold Provider status will translate into significant advantages for customers, with access to cutting-edge network solutions, the latest technologies, and comprehensive support.

"Converge is thrilled to be named a Cisco Gold Provider," stated Greg Berard, Converge Chief Executive Officer. "This is a huge achievement for us in confirming our capabilities as proven Managed Services experts and we're excited to be able to offer our clients unmatched service and innovative solutions as we collaborate more closely with Cisco as a Gold Partner worldwide."

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

