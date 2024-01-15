Contracting out issues top of mind as bargaining opens with SaskTel

REGINA, SK, Jan. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 1-S and Local 2-S will make reversing the trend of contracting out unionized work a key priority as they begin bargaining this week with SaskTel.

"Piece by piece, the Sask Party government is overseeing an unprecedented privatization of SaskTel jobs," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "Voters have told the Sask Party that selling SaskTel is a non-starter, so instead the government has chosen to contract out at every opportunity. This race-to-the-bottom has to stop and make no mistake Unifor will be fighting to protect good union jobs that support the community."

In the last year alone, Unifor has flagged three separate occasions when union work has been offered to the lowest bidder in the private sector. Unifor estimates that more than 500 unionized jobs have been lost since 2018. Some, if not all, of these jobs have gone out of province.

"Scott Moe and the Sask Party are more than happy to watch good local jobs relocate to Alberta or overseas," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "Privatization is a clear betrayal of Crown corporation principles of local ownership for local jobs and local benefit. We will raise this in bargaining and make sure every voter knows the Sask Party is betraying SaskTel and other cherished, home-grown Crown corporations."

Unifor represents more than 2,500 workers at SaskTel in nearly every region of Saskatchewan.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at [email protected] or 778-903-6549 (cell).