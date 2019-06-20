Contract between CF(L)Co and Hydro-Québec: The Québec Court of Appeal upholds Hydro-Québec's right to operational flexibility

MONTRÉAL, June 20, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec is satisfied that the Court of Appeal has upheld Hydro-Québec's right to the operational flexibility provided for under the 1969 contract, and that Hydro-Québec is not subject to fixed monthly blocks of energy. This decision confirms that CF(L)Co must respect its commitments to Hydro-Québec.

The decision is complex, and analysis of other items is under way.

The decision has no impact on the electricity sale prices set in the 1969 contract, on which the Supreme Court ruled on in November 2018.

Hydro-Québec intends to maintain cooperative relations with CF(L)Co.

