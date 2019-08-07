Contraband tobacco and vehicle seizure in Cornwall: CRTF

CORNWALL, ON, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - On July 31st, 2019, while conducting a border integrity operation along the shoreline of the St- Lawrence River in Cornwall Ontario, officers with the Cornwall Regional Task Force (CRTF) observed a smuggling operation where bags and boxes were being moved from the river's edge into a 2004 Pontiac Montana van parked nearby.

The police intercepted the van as it was departing the area and had to utilise the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) canine unit to locate 2 of the suspects; one of which had jumped into the river canal to escape custody. Thank you to the Cornwall Fire Department for their assistance in performing the rescue of one suspect who received medical attention for minor injuries. Zachary Plumadore (18) and Jordan Johnson (20) from Cornwall Ontario were arrested and are facing charges under the Excise Act (2001) for Possession of Unstamped Tobacco. They are scheduled to appear at the Cornwall Ontario Court of Justice on October 22nd, 2019.

Police seized a total of twelve (12) bags of unstamped fine cut tobacco weighing 209.70kg, sixty (60) cartons of small cigars, thirty-six (36) bags of pipe tobacco and a 2004 Pontiac Montana van. The two males also face charges under the provincial Tobacco Tax Act.

The CRTF is a joint forces partnership that includes the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Ontario Provincial Police, Canada Border Services Agency, and the Ontario Ministry of Finance.

CRTF investigators believe other suspects who left the area by boat were involved in this crime. If you have any information regarding criminal activity in your area, you can contact the CRTF at 1-613-937-2800 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police

For further information: Cst. Angélique Dignard, Cornwall RTF, 613-937-2800; Sgt. Cynthia Savard, Ontario Provincial Police, 613-285-2750, Email: media.relations.rcmp-Ontario-relations.medias.grc@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

