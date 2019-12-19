Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020: Mercedes-Benz presents an exceptional glimpse into the future

The concept vehicle and its visionary technical solutions will once again demonstrate the innovative strength of Mercedes-Benz. It will also completely redefine the term "Sustainable Modern Luxury" and will represent the brand's aspirations to achieve sustainable mobility today, tomorrow, and in the future. The creative, trendsetting features of the show car will match the brand's human-centred philosophy and set the standards for the future of mobility.

Exciting presentations and a new stand design at CES 2020 in Las Vegas

Designed to reflect the aesthetics of the concept vehicle, the Mercedes-Benz show stand at CES will invite visitors into a world of forward-looking mobility. There, they will be able to experience EQ product and technology brand highlights, including through the Vision EQS and the futuristic new concept vehicle. The 2020 show stand will give visitors the opportunity to dive into a world of adventure, underscoring the consistent enhancement of the Mercedes-Benz trade show concept. It has been built around the brand's outlook and approach, as well as its products, services and innovations.

On Tuesday, January 7, 2020--the first day of the show—three interactive talks will take place at the Mercedes-Benz stand:

10:30 am : Britta Seeger , Member of the Board of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG responsible for Sales & Marketing will cover the exceptional cooperation that has taken place between one of the entertainment sector's most innovative brands and the world's most valuable luxury automotive brand. She will also open the 2020 CES show stand—an innovation, product and brand experience for all visitors.





: , Member of the Board of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG responsible for Sales & Marketing will cover the exceptional cooperation that has taken place between one of the entertainment sector's most innovative brands and the world's most valuable luxury automotive brand. She will also open the 2020 CES show stand—an innovation, product and brand experience for all visitors. 11:30 am : Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG responsible for Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars Development, • talks about "Pioneering the Future" and explains the connections and effects of a holistic, sustainable development strategy in which the human being is always the focus.• talks about "Pioneering the Future" and explains the connections and effects of a holistic, sustainable development strategy in which the human being is always the focus.will talk about "Pioneering the Future" and explain the connections and effects of a holistic, sustainable, human-centred development strategy.





: Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG responsible for Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars Development, • talks about "Pioneering the Future" and explains the connections and effects of a holistic, sustainable development strategy in which the human being is always the focus.• talks about "Pioneering the Future" and explains the connections and effects of a holistic, sustainable development strategy in which the human being is always the focus.will talk about "Pioneering the Future" and explain the connections and effects of a holistic, sustainable, human-centred development strategy. 12:30 pm : Gorden Wagener , Chief Design Officer Daimler Group, will describe the development of human-centred design and also the link between design and functionality in the interior of the new show car.

CES 2020 - experience it digitally

Interested parties can experience the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 in Las Vegas via the Mercedes-Benz platforms for journalists and influencers. All relevant information and highlights will be included in an event special on Mercedes me media: https://media.mercedes-benz.com/CES2020. All relevant news may also be found on Twitter: @mb_press.

About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada is responsible for the sales, marketing, and service of Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG passenger vehicles and Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. employs approximately 1,200 people in 14 locations across Canada. Through a nationwide network of seven Mercedes-Benz own retail operations and 52 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 49,758 vehicles in 2018. This positioned Mercedes-Benz as the top luxury manufacturer in Canada for the fifth consecutive year.

