MERCIER, QC, June 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the governments of Quebec and Canada and the City of Mercier marked the start of 19 housing units for people living with an intellectual disability. This project, spearheaded by the organization Chez-nous solidaire, represents a total investment of nearly $9.3 million.

The event was attended by Marie-Belle Gendron, Member of the National Assembly for Châteauguay, on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing; Brenda Shanahan, Caucus Chair and Member of Parliament for Châteauguay–Lacolle; Lise Michaud, Mayor of Mercier; and Louise Toupin McLean, Chair of Chez-nous solidaire.

The Government of Quebec is contributing a total of nearly $4.2 million, including more than $1.8 million from the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), which is also securing the mortgage loan obtained by Chez-nous solidaire. The Government of Canada has contributed nearly $3.7 million to the project through the second Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement.

The City of Mercier is providing $427,500 and the Government of Quebec is contributing $2.3 million to complete the project's financial package delivered through the tripartite agreements that the City signed with the SHQ and the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation.

All building tenants could potentially benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ's) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they will not spend more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Mercier (10%).

Quotes:

"The housing shortage especially affects vulnerable households, and I'm certain that these 19 units will make a real difference not only in the lives of future residents living with an intellectual disability, but also in the lives of their parents. I would like to thank all of our partners who collaborated toward making this project a reality, because the key to success is working together to build more, faster. We will continue to innovate so that every Quebecer has a home that meets their needs."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"The federal government will continue to work hard toward ensuring that everyone in Quebec and across Canada has a safe and stable place to call home. We're quickly providing new affordable housing to those who need it most across the country, thanks to programs like the second Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement and collaboration from all levels of government."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"I'd like to congratulate Chez-nous solidaire, an organization that will soon be providing new living environments for people with special needs. The outcome of the combined efforts of many partners will ensure that the residents of these units benefit from a healthy, affordable, safe and supervised environment in the near future."

Marie-Belle Gendron, Member of the National Assembly for Châteauguay

"Everyone deserves a safe place to live. Our government is proud to help build this 19-unit project for the residents of Mercier who need it most. Together, we're building a community that leaves no one behind, a community we can be proud to call home and that gives everyone a fair chance."

Brenda Shanahan, Member of Parliament for Châteauguay–Lacolle

"We're delighted that this project is being developed in the City of Mercier. As mayor of a caring community, I'm confident that the people who benefit from this housing project will be welcomed into the neighbourhood with warmth and open arms, and that they will be able to integrate easily."

Lise Michaud, Mayor of Mercier

"Chez-nous solidaire is an innovative project with 19 one-bedroom apartments for adults living with a mild to moderate intellectual disability, with or without autism spectrum disorder. They are a vulnerable group of people with the potential to live in an apartment on their own, but in a setting that provides supervision and stimulation. Not only will they become tenants of their own units, they'll take ownership of their lives. It's 'a new way of making a difference,' as Lionel Carmant wrote."

Louise Toupin McLean, Chair of Chez-nous solidaire

