"These excellent results are all the more remarkable because they were achieved in the difficult context of a global pandemic and economic slowdown. They reflect the success of the planning efforts that Saint-Laurent's Administration is devoting to residential and industrial construction. We are in fact increasing the number of development projects to attract developers and build a complete, inclusive and user-friendly living environment focused on mobility and sustainable development, with a significant emphasis on biodiversity. As part of this boom is being generated by the arrival of the REM at the Bois-Franc station and in the industrial park, our Administration must therefore ensure that it fosters the harmonious and viable development of these very popular sectors. Through its ambitious and innovative orientations, Saint-Laurent is proving to be as prosperous as it is welcoming and attractive, both for new families and for major employers. We intend to pursue this growth in our 2025 strategic plan being prepared at the present time."

Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent

With over 900 housing units, the residential sector is the driving force behind these results

With an increase of nearly $86 million—or approximately 43%—for a total of some $284 million, the residential sector continued its strong growth that began several years ago.

Among the major residential projects, the TOD (Transit-Oriented Development) sector of the Bois-Franc station is particularly dynamic .

On Rue des Pyrénées, a project consisting of 32 units of adjacent single-family homes has been approved, for a total of nearly $14 million. This development is aiming for LEED Silver certification.

As for Square Norseman , currently under construction, plans call for a total of 58 units of adjacent single-family homes spread out around a new square. In 2020, 23 units—with a value totalling $18 million—were already confirmed. This development is aiming for LEED Gold certification.

Other major projects include the Cité Midtown project. Located on Boulevard Marcel-Laurin, at the entrance to Saint-Laurent, on what was once an industrial site, it will become a neighbourhood in itself, once completed, and will be comprised of 11 buildings, with a total of 800 housing units of all types. In 2020, construction on 437 units already got under way, for a value of $109 million. The project also includes a pedestrian piazza, a shared street, bioretention infrastructures, green roofs, a neighborhood park, social and affordable housing as well as local services.

Just across from the Midtown project, on the east side of Boulevard Marcel-Laurin, Phase 1 of 4 of the Le Noria residential project was also launched with the approval of a 7-storey, 89-unit multi-family building valued at $19 million. This overall project calls for a total of 408 units with buildings aiming for LEED Gold certification.

A bit west is the multi-family construction project located in the area bounded by Alexis-Nihon, Côte-de-Liesse, Authier and Ward. Valued at over $51 million, this rental-type housing development designed for professionals, couples and families is building 270 multi-family housing units spread over 11 floors.

And lastly, Le Monarc , a large-scale housing development located at the corner of Cavendish and Thimens boulevards. Upon completion, a total of 675 units are planned within its four 6-13-storey multi-family buildings. Already, 185 units had been started in 2018, to which were added 246 units in 2020, valued at $44 million. It is aiming for LEED Silver certification.

Investments in industrial sector up over 54%

As for the industrial sector, an increase of more than 54% has been recorded. The value of permits therefore amounted to $191 million, up approximately $67 million over the previous year.

Highlights include the construction of the Centre de traitement des matières organiques (CTMO) (organic waste treatment centre), which is continuing on. Located on Boulevard Henri-Bourassa and valued at $80 million, this plant will be able to annually process 50,000 metric ton of organic waste, with its state-of-the-art equipment. Aiming for LEED Gold certification, it will include a green roof that can accommodate an urban agriculture activity such as a greenhouse—one more in Saint-Laurent!

The expansion of the STM's Saint-Laurent public transit centre , located at 5825 Boulevard Thimens, is also another strategic investment that will help consolidate public transit service. This 3-storey project covering approximately 5,000 m2 in area, represents an investment of over $58 million.

Development of education

As it may be recalled, following the strong population growth noted in Saint-Laurent for more than a decade, the need for educational institutions is on the rise.

The Centre de services scolaire Marguerite Bourgeoys is developing a project located on Boulevard Côte-Vertu and valued at approximately $10 million. It involves converting a residential building into an institutional one. The transformation will create 14 new classrooms for a maximum of 238 students from immigrant families in Canada.

In addition, Vanguard School, located on Chemin Côte-de-Liesse, is also planning an expansion valued at more than $4 million.

Commercial sector holding up well with the development of the Place Vertu shopping centre

Despite the difficult situation in the commercial sector at the present time, the owners of the Place Vertu shopping centre are planning the construction of two new 2-storey commercial buildings in front of Boulevard de la Côte-Vertu, for an overall investment of nearly $8 million. Each covering approximately 1150 m² in area, these buildings are aiming for LEED Gold certification with the installation of solar panels on the roof and a 55% canopy with the addition of green spaces totalling nearly 6000 m².

About the Borough of Saint-Laurent

A city established in 1893, Saint-Laurent became one of Montréal's 19 boroughs in 2002. Located north of the island of Montréal, the Borough of Saint-Laurent is the largest of all, with its 42.8 square kilometres. Its population of over 100,000 is one of the most multicultural. Having become a "sustainable municipal territory" in 2019, Saint-Laurent places sustainable development—and environment protection, in particular—at the heart of all its decisions: a challenge that is all the greater since more than 70% of its territory is devoted to industrial and commercial activities, with over 4500 companies and 110,000 jobs. In fact, it is home to one of Québec's main industrial and technological hubs. Already boasting great accessibility to the main highways and public transit, Saint-Laurent is getting ready to welcome 5 train stations within the new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light rail network. And last but not least, with its two libraries, its Centre des loisirs (recreation centre), its modern Sports Complex, its arena and some 50 parks, Saint-Laurent offers a wide range of services in many areas of activity, such as culture, sports and recreation. In this way, the Borough ensures a high quality of life for families and a stimulating environment for businesses.

