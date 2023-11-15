SHERBROOKE, QC, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the governments of Quebec and Canada and the City of Sherbrooke marked the start of phase 2 of La Grande Vie, a project to build 33 new social and affordable housing units for semi-independent seniors in Sherbrooke. This project, spearheaded by La Grande Vie, Coopérative de solidarité en habitation, represents investments totalling more than $12.8 million.

The event was attended by Geneviève Hébert, Member of the National Assembly for Saint-François and Assistant Government Whip, on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing; Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development; Geneviève La Roche, Sherbrooke City Councillor for Ascot District and Chair of the City's Commission de l'aménagement du territoire; and Thomas McElreavy, President of La Grande Vie, Coopérative de solidarité en habitation.

The Government of Quebec is contributing nearly $7.7 million to this project, including nearly $2.9 million from the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) through its AccèsLogis Québec program. The SHQ is also securing the Coopérative's mortgage loan. The Government of Canada contributed more than $3.6 million under the third Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement.

The City of Sherbrooke is providing nearly $5.5 million in financial contributions, including nearly $4.8 million from the Government of Quebec, delivered through the tripartite agreements that the City signed with the SHQ and the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation.

Quotes:

"Our government is sparing no effort to ensure that more Quebecers are able to enjoy a quality living environment. Quebec's financial contribution to this project is essential, and demonstrates how our investments in the creation of affordable housing are reaching all regions of Quebec and all people with special needs."

– France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Everyone in Canada deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The Government of Canada continues to work with partners like the Government of Quebec to find ways to create more affordable housing that meets the needs of Canadians, including right here in Sherbrooke. Together, we're building a generation of new housing we can all be proud of."

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"I want to thank everyone who contributed to the development of this innovative project, which will improve living conditions for many seniors in Sherbrooke. Your initiative puts into action our government's strong commitment to improving housing models in Quebec. Your efforts will help provide seniors with healthy, safe, affordable and accessible living environments."

– Sonia Bélanger, Quebec Minister Responsible for Seniors and Minister for Health

"Supporting our most vulnerable seniors is at the heart of my priorities. By supporting the construction of new affordable housing, we are facilitating their transition to a decent and safe end of life."

– Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"I want to congratulate La Grande Vie, Coopérative de solidarité en habitation, for launching this second phase. After the success of phase 1, the co-operative's administrators got it right by creating these units that will meet a need in our senior population. I am very proud of the major investments that our government made in this project."

– Geneviève Hébert, Member of the National Assembly for Saint-François and Assistant Government Whip

"The City of Sherbrooke is proud to see 33 new social housing units built for seniors on its territory. Phase 1 of the La Grande Vie construction project created 54 housing units and demonstrated the quality and added value of these units for semi-independent seniors. In Sherbrooke, we care about providing our seniors with adapted living environments that meet their needs and offer them comfortable, safe and affordable living environments."

– Geneviève La Roche, City Councillor for the Ascot District and Chair of the City of Sherbrooke's Commission de l'aménagement du territoire

"La Grande Vie has been working on its expansion project to meet the needs of its members for more than 7 years now. The Board of Directors, along with the Groupe de ressources techniques Entraide Habitat Estrie, is proud to be able to help more seniors find affordable housing in a safe and enjoyable place to live! We look forward to welcoming our new resident members."

– Thomas McElreavy, President of La Grande Vie, Coopérative de solidarité en habitation

Highlights:

Up to 26 of the 33 future households could be eligible to benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, which would allow them to spend just 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance of $448,000 over 5 years is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Sherbrooke (10%).

over 5 years is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the (10%). Phase 1 of La Grande Vie created 54 housing units for semi-independent seniors.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebec citizens through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rent housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, as well as access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that, by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home that they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

