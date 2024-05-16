FORESTVILLE, QC, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec and the City of Forestville today marked the start of Phase 3 of Villa Forestville, a 12-unit social and affordable housing project for seniors in Forestville.

The announcement, on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, was made in the presence of Kateri Champagne Jourdain, Quebec Minister of Employment and Quebec Minister Responsible for the North Shore Region; Yves Montigny, Member of the National Assembly for René-Lévesque; and Micheline Anctil, Mayor of Forestville and President of Villa Forestville.

The project, spearheaded by the organization Villa Forestville, was made possible thanks to the collaboration of the governments of Canada and Quebec, the City of Forestville and other local partners and represents a total investment of more than $5.3 million.

The Government of Canada is contributing $2.5 million to the project under the second Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. The Government of Quebec, for its part, is contributing a total of over $1.9 million, including $1.3 million from the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), which is also securing the organization's mortgage loan. The City of Forestville is granting the organization a 25-year tax credit.

Quotes:

"The federal government will continue to work hard toward ensuring that everyone in Quebec and across Canada has a safe and stable place to call home. We're quickly providing new affordable housing to those who need it most across the country, thanks to programs like the Rapid Housing Initiative and collaboration from all levels of government."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government is sparing no effort to ensure that more Quebecers are able to enjoy a quality living environment. Quebec's financial contribution to this project is essential and demonstrates how our investments in the creation of affordable housing are reaching all regions of Quebec and all people with special needs."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"I want to thank everyone who has made it possible to launch this project, which will improve living conditions for many seniors in Forestville. Your initiative puts into action our government's strong commitment to increasing the number of affordable housing units in Quebec. Your efforts will help provide seniors with healthy, safe, affordable and accessible living environments."

Kateri Champagne Jourdain, Quebec Minister of Employment and Quebec Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord Region

"We need to recognize the work of Villa Forestville, which is already on the third phase of this project. The work underway will provide suitable housing for our seniors, who have helped our communities thrive. This is excellent news for Forestville and for the entire riding of René-Lévesque."

Yves Montigny, Vice-Chair of the Committee on Agriculture, Fisheries, Energy and Natural Resources, Member of the Office of the National Assembly and Member of the National Assembly for René-Lévesque

"At this memorable time, I am especially pleased to see the third phase of the Villa Forestville development take shape. Today, we are witnessing the completion of a very long obstacle course, and this milestone demonstrates the strength of the partnership created between the City of Forestville and the Villa Forestville non-profit organization. At that time, the pressing need for suitable housing for our seniors was recognized, and our project was able to rely on essential contributions from the various levels of government and our local and regional partners. With this development, we are adding 12 housing units that will allow our seniors to safely live at home, in their own community. Today, our seniors and our community are winners, and for that, I would like to thank you on their behalf."

Micheline Anctil, Mayor of Forestville and President of Villa Forestville

Highlights:

Up to 9 of the 12 households in the future building could be eligible for the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ's) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance of nearly $155,000 over five years is assumed by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Forestville (10%).

over five years is assumed by the SHQ (90%) and the (10%). The previous two phases of Villa Forestville created 15 housing units for semi-independent seniors.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.

Facebook: SocietehabitationQuebec

X: HabitationSHQ

LinkedIn: LinkedIn

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that, by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

