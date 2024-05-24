SAINTE-GENEVIÈVE-DE-BATISCAN, QC, May 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the governments of Canada and Quebec and the Municipality of Sainte-Geneviève-de-Batiscan marked the progress of a 12-unit social and affordable housing project in Sainte-Geneviève-de-Batiscan for people living with intellectual disabilities. This initiative, spearheaded by the organization Hébergement adapté et supervisé des Chenaux, represents a total investment of more than $5.9 million.

The event was attended by the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice–Champlain; Sonia LeBel, Member of the National Assembly for Champlain, on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing; Christian Gendron, Mayor of Sainte-Geneviève-de-Batiscan; and Manon Germain and Cindy Champagne, respectively President and Coordinator of Hébergement adapté et supervisé des Chenaux.

The Government of Canada has allocated nearly $3.2 million to this project through the second Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. The Government of Quebec is adding a total contribution of nearly $2.5 million, including more than $1.3 million from the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), which is also guaranteeing the mortgage obtained by Hébergement adapté et supervisé des Chenaux.

The Municipality of Sainte-Geneviève-de-Batiscan is granting a 25-year tax credit to support the completion of this housing project.

Quotes:

"The federal government will continue to work hard toward ensuring that everyone in Quebec and across Canada has a safe and stable place to call home. We're quickly providing new affordable housing to those who need it most across the country, thanks to programs like the second Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement and collaboration from all levels of government."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We can now count on several financial levers to accelerate housing construction in Quebec. Together with our partners, we want to quickly use the available funds so that more Quebecers can enjoy a quality living environment. This project demonstrates yet again how important our investments are in the creation of social and affordable housing in all regions of Quebec and for all people with special needs."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Everyone deserves to live in a safe place where they can thrive. The Government of Canada is proud to contribute to the creation of Hébergement adapté et supervisé des Chenaux. The 12 housing units under construction are intended for the Sainte-Geneviève-de-Batiscan residents who need them most. Together, we're building a community that leaves no one behind, a community we can be proud to call home and that gives everyone a fair chance."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice–Champlain

"I would like to thank all those who are helping to complete this inspiring project that will enable people with intellectual disabilities to enjoy a new living environment in Sainte-Geneviève-de-Batiscan. The outcome of these joint efforts by many partners will ensure that these individuals benefit from a healthy, affordable, safe and supervised environment."

Sonia LeBel, Quebec Minister Responsible for Government Administration, Chair of the Conseil du trésor and Member of the National Assembly for Champlain

"I share the pride of the teams involved, especially during this, the 36th annual Quebec Intellectual Disability Week, in finally seeing this wonderful project come to fruition. It will provide stability and support for adults with an intellectual or physical disability or an autism spectrum disorder. Everything has been designed to meet the needs and expectations of those who will live here. Thank you to all the partners who joined forces to help celebrate the diversity and vitality of those who live with disabilities or are on the autism spectrum. Supporting their autonomy and the realization of their full potential, while respecting their ways of being and lifestyles, is a goal that we all share."

Lionel Carmant, Quebec Minister Responsible for Social Services

"This new building will meet the housing needs of a specific clientele, who will find the security and stability they need in order to thrive. We are also preserving the architecture of the building, which is located in the centre of the village. We couldn't be happier with this project."

Christian Gendron, Mayor of Sainte-Geneviève-de-Batiscan

"This is a great day for 12 families in the Les Chenaux RCM. The facility will reassure families that their loved ones will be safe and well cared for. It will provide residents with an opportunity to thrive, develop autonomy and have a home of their own."

Cindy Champagne, Coordinator, Hébergement adapté et supervisé des Chenaux

Highlights:

All future tenants could potentially benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they spend just 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance of $550,720 over five years is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the Municipality of Sainte-Geneviève-de- Batiscan (10%).

over five years is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the Municipality of Sainte-Geneviève-de- (10%). This project also received $300,000 in funding from the Soutien au rayonnement des régions component of the Fonds régions et ruralité, a program of the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation.

in funding from the Soutien au rayonnement des régions component of the Fonds régions et ruralité, a program of the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation. Tenants will benefit from services funded by an annual contribution of $180,000 from the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux.

