The federal building in Shawinigan will be replaced by a new, more modern and sustainable building

SHAWINIGAN, QC, June 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) manages one of the largest and most diverse real estate portfolios in the country.

Today, on behalf of the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, broke ground to mark the start of construction of the new federal building in Shawinigan.

To carry out this major project, PSPC awarded a contract for approximately $12 million (taxes included) to the architectural firm Gagnon, Letellier, Cyr, Ricard, Mathieu et associés, architectes, S.E.N.C., Coarchitecture Inc., en consortium, for architectural and engineering services.

PSPC also awarded a contract worth approximately $136.8 million (taxes included) to Pomerleau Inc. for the construction of the new building, the deconstruction of the existing building and the construction of the parking lot. This investment will create local jobs during the construction.

Striving for LEED Gold and BOMA BEST Gold certification, the new 4-storey building will be carbon neutral and include modern building technology. It will provide spaces that meet future technology and sustainable development needs and requirements, while reducing the number of workspaces, as the building will be designed as an activity-based workplace to optimize office space.

Construction should be completed in late 2024. After that, the existing building will be deconstructed and a parking lot will be built.

This final step of the project will ensure the long-term presence of the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) National Verification and Collections Centre and the Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) offices in Shawinigan.

As announced in February 2019, the new building will replace the existing one, inaugurated in 1979, and will provide employees with a modern workplace that fully meets the government's new sustainable development requirements.

Quotes

"Today, we are celebrating the important step of starting construction on this state-of-the-art, eco-friendly federal building that will provide a modern and productive work environment for the employees who will be housed there. The construction will also create 150 jobs, which will support the region's economy."

The Honourable Filomena Tassi

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"The federal building in Shawinigan is the socio-economic heart of our region. For over 40 years, the Government of Canada has been an employer of choice for residents of the Mauricie region. This new federal building will secure and create thousands of jobs for decades to come, which will contribute directly to the economic growth of our region. We will continue to be there for the Mauricie region and its workers."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"The official start of this construction is an important step for the Mauricie region, for Quebec and for the Canada Revenue Agency, which is modernizing and will be able to keep serving taxpayers in the best conditions. This new building will not only be a shining example of a renewed work experience for our employees, but also a concrete commitment to fighting climate change by being carbon neutral."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier

Minister of National Revenue

Quick facts

The future PSPC-owned, 4-storey building will provide 18,054 square metres of total useable space, which is similar to the 18,345 square metres of useable space that the existing building provides.

It will house approximately 2,100 employees: 1,600 from CRA, 500 from ESDC and some from Shared Services Canada. The existing building accommodates 1,600 CRA employees and 200 of the 500 ESDC employees who will move to the new building.

The 2 contracts were awarded through competitive, open and transparent procurement processes.

Construction management is a project delivery method characterized by collaboration among PSPC, the architecture and engineering consultant, and the contractor managing the construction, who work together as a team. This method of working increases efficiency and allows construction to start sooner, without having to wait until the end of the design phase.

The building will be energy efficient; the major construction materials will be chosen from among those with the lowest carbon footprint. The building was also designed to withstand the effects of climate change.

