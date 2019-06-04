Confronting prejudices and breaking down societal taboos, You Can't Ask That debuts June 20 on AMI-tv

TORONTO, June 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Why are you blind? Do you ever use your disability to skip the line? What's wrong with your face? Can you have sex? They're the questions we're sometimes afraid to ask. But they are asked—and answered—on You Can't Ask That.

Debuting Thursday, June 20, at 9 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv, the eight-part documentary You Can't Ask That, from Pixcom Productions, confronts prejudices and breaks down societal taboos in an authentic and relatable way. Each week, Canadians with disabilities—whether they are blind, wheelchair users, little people or have a physical or neurological condition—read questions from an anonymous public out loud before answering them. Looking directly down the camera lens, the answers may be funny, serious or sad, but they are delivered honestly and candidly.

The English-language version of You Can't Ask That follows the French-language Ça ne se demande pas, which premiered on AMI-télé this past winter.

"After the successful launch of Ça ne se demande pas on AMI-télé, we are excited to bring You Can't Ask That to English-language audiences," says John Melville, Vice-President, Programming and Production, AMI-tv. "We know viewers will find the participants' answers moving and enlightening and, perhaps, will re-examine the way they think of themselves and others."

In Episode one, viewers meet participants from across the country who share their challenges, frustrations and benefits related to being wheelchair users. Future instalments of You Can't Ask That explore blindness, little people, facial differences, Down syndrome, Tourette syndrome and Autism Spectrum Disorder.

In keeping with AMI's mandate of making accessible media for all Canadians, You Can't Ask That utilizes Integrated Described Video (IDV) to make episodes accessible to individuals who are blind or partially sighted.

Season one episodes of You Can't Ask That air Thursdays at 9 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv beginning June 20. The series can be watched post-broadcast on demand at AMI.ca or via the free AMI-tv App.

