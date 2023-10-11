MILLBROOK FIRST NATION, THE ANCESTRAL AND UNCEDED TERRITORY OF THE MI'KMAQ PEOPLE, NS, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada recognizes Indigenous Peoples' inherent right to self-determination and supports the right of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis to independently deliver services that meet the unique needs of their communities.

Today, Angeline Gillis, Executive Director of The CMM and the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, announced the signing of a historic, co-developed Framework Agreement to work together on the transfer of control, delivery and management of First Nations housing and infrastructure services to participating Mi'kmaw First Nations.

Once the transfer is complete, participating communities, in partnership with The CMM, will assume control of the design, management, provision and delivery of all housing and infrastructure programs and services currently under ISC's Capital Facilities and Maintenance Program (CFMP), except for water and wastewater services. ISC will continue to deliver housing and infrastructure services to First Nations that do not opt into this transfer process.

The coming into force of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act marked a historic milestone in Canada's collective journey towards reconciliation—one rooted in the recognition of rights, respect, cooperation, and partnership. The transfer of departmental service delivery supports Article 23 of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. First Nations' control over service design and delivery supports high-quality, culturally relevant services, leading to better socio-economic outcomes for their families and communities. The signing of this Framework Agreement advances a new First Nations-led service delivery model and represents an important step towards self-determination.

Quotes

"We are very pleased to finally see this historic Framework Agreement materialize. The continued progression towards the transformation of housing and infrastructure services for our communities is a step in the right direction."

Chief Sidney Peters, Glooscap First Nation

Member, Board of Directors, CMM

"The CMM has always proactively promoted and assisted our Mi'kmaw communities' initiatives toward self-determination and enhancement of community. Transferring the design and delivery of services to our Mi'kmaw communities ensures high-quality and culturally relevant services that will ultimately lead to better socio-economic outcomes that our people have always deserved. The CMM is very much looking forward to rising to the occasion once again for our communities."

Angeline Gillis, B.A., LL.B.

Executive Director, CMM

"Since 2015, we have been working in a nation-to-nation partnership with Indigenous Peoples to advance self-determination. Whether for water and health or housing and infrastructure, Indigenous communities must have the tools to decide for themselves. Today is an important step on this journey. This Framework Agreement enables The Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq to take back control of its own housing and infrastructure services, to meet the unique needs and priorities of their members. This transformative work is being led by and for First Nations. We will continue working together and support Indigenous leadership in building strong and resilient communities."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick facts

The Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq (CMM) is a tribal council incorporated in 1986 as a not-for-profit organization under the Societies Act of Nova Scotia , with a governing body comprised of Chiefs representing its eight member communities.

of , with a governing body comprised of Chiefs representing its eight member communities. The Framework Agreement outlines the negotiation process, guiding principles, and the roles and responsibilities for all parties involved in the transfer of the control, delivery, and management of housing and infrastructure services for participating First Nations in Nova Scotia .

. ISC's Capital Facilities and Maintenance Program (CFMP) is the Government of Canada's main vehicle to support community infrastructure for First Nations on reserves. The CFMP invests in the planning, design, construction, renovation, acquisition, operations and maintenance of community infrastructure that supports First Nations to build healthy, safe and prosperous communities and enables engagement in the economy.

main vehicle to support community infrastructure for First Nations on reserves. The CFMP invests in the planning, design, construction, renovation, acquisition, operations and maintenance of community infrastructure that supports First Nations to build healthy, safe and prosperous communities and enables engagement in the economy. Infrastructure classes contained in this Framework Agreement include transportation, housing, connectivity, cultural facilities, and other community infrastructure—with the exception of water and wastewater services, which are managed by ISC or the Atlantic First Nations Water Authority—and educational facilities, which are governed under the Mi'kmaw Kina'matnewey Education Agreement.

Next steps will centre on developing a business case, establishing service levels, and determining the funding and other resources and capacities needed to eventually operationalize services for participating communities.

Associated links

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

X (formerly Twitter): @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.isc.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For further information: media may contact: Rebecca Page, Manager of Communications, The Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq, 902-895-6385; Zeus Eden, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Indigenous Services, [email protected]; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, 819-953-1160, [email protected]