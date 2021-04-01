Conclusion of the Request for Assistance in Long-term Care Facilities in Quebec

MONTREAL, April 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, issued the following statement:

"As we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, we are in regular contact with provinces and territories to assess the needs of regions hardest hit by the pandemic's resurgence and prioritize assistance.

In response to a request for federal assistance from the Government of Quebec, the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) deployed personnel to 47 long-term care facilities in the province from April to June, 2020. The Government of Canada continued to provide support in July, 2020, through the transition from CAF to Canadian Red Cross personnel. Following an extension request from the province, the Red Cross continued to provide assistance until March 31, 2021. The federal government committed up to $46.8 million in federal support for the duration of the deployment. The Request for Assistance has now been concluded as the Government of Quebec has not sought an additional extension. As of March 31, 2021, the Red Cross completed deployments in 89 sites in Quebec.

I am pleased with my department's work and our collaboration with the Government of Quebec to facilitate the deployment of the Red Cross to support the hard-working personal support workers and nurses. Organizations like the Red Cross are working hard to adapt to the emerging needs of people, families, and communities, and to modify their existing activities so they can continue to deliver the support Canadians rely on. I applaud the hard work of the frontline Red Cross staff, support aides and volunteers who have worked tirelessly throughout this pandemic and have touched the lives of so many. On behalf of the Government of Canada, I thank you all for your dedication and commitment to caring for Canadians. The Government of Canada will continue to be there to help and support Canadians to get through this difficult time."

My colleague, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Lieutenant of Quebec, echoes the thanks to the Red Cross. "On behalf of the Government of Canada, we would like to express our gratitude today to the Red Cross and to the men and women who came to assist front-line employees who needed reinforcements. As Lieutenant of Quebec, I am proud and honoured to have been able to thank the employees who went to help our seniors when they were in such great need. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

