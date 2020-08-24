Computer Recycling in Canada, Calgary donation to Alexis First Nation School with the Help of MLA Shane Getson

The Electronic Recycling Association partners with Shell Canada and MLA Shane Getson to donate 60 devices to the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation School.

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - The Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) and long-standing donor Shell Canada will be working with MLA Shane Getson to donate 50 laptops, 5 projectors, and 5 printers to the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation School. Chief Tony Alexis and board members will be in attendance to receive the generous donation.

Bojan Paduh, Founder of the ERA, states: "We are thrilled to work alongside Shell Canada as we continue to donate technology together to those in need. Due to the circumstances surrounding Covid- 19, students require laptops now more than ever and it is of the highest importance to Shell and ERA to support the education of our future generations. We also thank MLA Getson for his involvement in the community and his support of our donation event."

Alexis is a caring community that works together in raising their children. The saying "It takes a community to raise a child" is something the community practices. Alexis students honor their connection to their community and their ancestors who have taught them to be spiritual, humble, independent and hardworking individuals. The community's goal is to raise the level of education in their great nation!

"Thank you to ERA for their donation to our school to help our students strive and achieve their future goals, this is the best investment that our students can receive. Again, with much appreciation we would like to extend our gratitude. " Pinamiyad" (thank you in our language)," said assistant director Jasmine Alexis.

MLA Shane Getson declared, "The gift of Tools for Education is Priceless, and in this electronic age, with the current events of remote learning, and access to the internet, this donation is excellent. I am sure the students will enjoy the ability to connect with the outside world, others within their community, as well as have the ability to excel in their educational endeavors. Hat's off to the folks at the Electronics Recycling Association for their donation, and the work that they do."

Media is invited to attend

Date: August 25th, 2020 Time: 1:00p Location: Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation School - 11028 SE 11 55 4 W5, Glenevis, AB T0E 0X0

About the Electronic Recycling Association

The Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) is a non-profit organization founded in 2004 to address the growing problem of e-waste and the increasing 'digital divide'. For over fifteen years, ERA has offered simple solutions to help individuals and organizations prevent operational equipment from premature destruction. With a focus on recovery, refurbishment and reuse, ERA continuously supplies charitable groups with donated IT equipment while securely managing the retiring IT assets of organizations and individuals across Canada.

About Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation School

Alexis Education Department oversees On Reserve and Off Reserve school aged students K-12 who reside on the Nation which includes Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation School & Northern Gateway School Division (Darwell, Onoway Elementary, Onoway Jr/Sr High). Our student population is about 180 students on average per year.

About MLA Shane Getson

Shane was elected to the Legislative Assembly for the Constituency of Lac Ste. Anne-Parkland on April 16, 2019 Previously he worked in the energy sector and construction industry, supervising major projects all over North America for over two decades. He graduated from NAIT with a Civil Engineering diploma in 1996.With the support of his wife and 4 children, Shane entered politics, winning the nomination and subsequently the April 2019 election representing the United Conservative Party. At the end of his first Legislative session, he was voted "Best Debater" by his fellow MLA's.

SOURCE Electronic Recycling Association

For further information: Media Inquires: Julia Armstrong, ERA, Marketing & Donations Manager, 403-705-3841; Kristen Tavner, Constituency Manager for Shane Getson, MLA, 780-967-0760

Related Links

www.era.ca

