Compusense Selects TeraGo for Private Cloud, Networking, Monitoring, and Security Solutions

TORONTO, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO) (www.terago.ca), announced today that it has been selected by Compusense Inc. ("Compusense") to provide private cloud, security, back-up and data migration services within TeraGo's data centres. Compusense is a world-renowned industry leader, creating consumer sensory testing solutions and SaaS platforms for businesses in over 50 countries. Compusense sought out a managed service provider who could migrate their data to a secure Canadian cloud environment and provide a fool-proof back-up solution. Compusense selected TeraGo for its responsive implementation and best-in-class customer service.

"We are thrilled to provide Compusense a dynamic and comprehensive networking solution. TeraGo Private cloud is powered by VMware and will enable Compusense to scale their infrastructure accordingly and safely. TeraGo prides itself on delivering industry-leading customer service. We are happy to provide Compusense a suite of services that will help protect and scale their data infrastructure," said Blake Wetzel Chief Operating Officer and Chief Revenue Officer at TeraGo.

"It was important for us to work with a leading Canadian managed service provider who could meet our migration timelines and diverse set of requirements. We are excited to partner with TeraGo who was quick to engineer an end-to-end solution that addressed all of our challenges." said Karen Phipps, President of Compusense.

TeraGo migrated Compusense data into both its Mississauga and Kelowna data centres for their production and test environments.

About TeraGo

TeraGo owns a national spectrum portfolio of exclusive 24 GHz and 38 GHz wide-area spectrum licenses including 2,120 MHz of spectrum across Canada's 6 largest cities. TeraGo provides businesses across Canada with cloud, colocation and connectivity services. TeraGo manages over 3,000 cloud workloads, operates five data centres in the Greater Toronto Area, the Greater Vancouver Area, and Kelowna, and owns and manages its own IP network. The Company serves business customers in major markets across Canada including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg. For more information about TeraGo, please visit www.terago.ca.

About Compusense:

Compusense develops Compusense Cloud and Compusense20, powerful SaaS tools used by major food and beverage companies, CPG multinationals and luxury brands to plan, execute, and analyze consumer and sensory tests, leading to insights that help these companies launch and refine successful products. With over 30 years of research and innovation, Compusense sets the standard for sensory research software.

Compusense is based in Guelph, ON, and serves customers world-wide.

