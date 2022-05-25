Competition Builds on CTV this Summer with New Series PASSWORD, GENERATION GAP, and DANCING WITH MYSELF

– CTV's robust summer schedule includes the revival of iconic game series PASSWORD (Aug. 9), hosted by Keke Palmer and featuring Jimmy Fallon; new comedy game show GENERATION GAP (July 7), from Jimmy Kimmel and Mark Burnett and hosted by Kelly Ripa; competition series DANCING WITH MYSELF (May 31) featuring celebrity creators Shakira, Nick Jonas, and Liza Koshy; and more –

– CTV.ca and the CTV app launches Summer Hub featuring blockbuster movies, acclaimed television series, and binge-worthy collections –

Tags: @CTV_PR, @CTV, @TheLede_CA

To tweet this release: thelede.ca/sHKqXA

TORONTO, May 25, 2022 /CNW/ - CTV announced today a slate of new and returning series joining the network's sizzling summer schedule, headlined by the revival of the iconic 1960s game series PASSWORD, airing Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app, beginning Aug. 9. Hosted by Keke Palmer (SCREAM QUEENS, Nope) and featuring Jimmy Fallon, contestants partner with Fallon and other celebrities to compete for cash prizes in the ultimate game of words by guessing a secret password using one-word clues.

Additionally, GENERATION GAP joins CTV's robust summer schedule Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app, beginning July 7. Kelly Ripa hosts the new quiz show from Emmy® Award-winning producers Jimmy Kimmel and Mark Burnett. The series pairs teams of seniors and juniors, challenging them to answer questions about pop culture from each other's generations.

Inspired by viral dance videos on popular social media outlets, new competition series DANCING WITH MYSELF airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app, beginning May 31. Contestants take part in a series of high-energy dance challenges designed and demonstrated by celebrity creators Shakira, Nick Jonas, and Liza Koshy, with host Camille Kostek.

Also heating things up this summer is new series CLAIM TO FAME, airing Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app, beginning July 11. Hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, CLAIM TO FAME challenges 12 celebrity relatives to live together under one roof, concealing their identity and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune. They will compete in challenges, form alliances, and play DNA detective in the hope of avoiding elimination and winning the coveted $100,000 prize.

From Executive Producers Lisa Kudrow and Dan Bucatinsky, the Emmy® Award-winning documentary series WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE? airs Sundays at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app, beginning July 10. Each week, celebrities embark on a poignant search to trace their family tree with the help of genealogists, historians, experts and tools from Ancestry®, unlocking past mysteries and unbelievable real-life stories across the world and through time. Celebrities featured include Allison Janney, Zachary Levi, Nick Offerman, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto, and Bradley Whitford.

To view full press release, click here.

SOURCE CTV

For further information: Matthew Almeida, CTV Networks, 647.389.2337 or [email protected]; Natalie Cole, CTV Networks, 416.580.7741 or [email protected]