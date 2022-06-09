Compelling New Procedurals, Returning Hits, and Acclaimed Originals Bolster CTV's 2022 Fall Primetime Schedule

– Gripping new dramas EAST NEW YORK, THE ROOKIE: FEDS, and ALASKA join the fall schedule, along with all-new game show CELEBRITY JEOPARDY! –

TORONTO, June 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - CTV today announced its 2022 fall primetime schedule in advance of the #BellMediaUpfront presentation this afternoon. With four buzzy new series and 18 returning hits this fall, CTV's primetime schedule focuses on big name stars, impactful storytelling, and unforgettable moments. With a consistently strong lineup every night of the week, CTV's fall schedule includes ratings juggernauts, celebrated CTV Original series, marquee live events, and gripping new series, with all titles available for streaming on CTV.ca and the CTV app.

"Television is an incredibly powerful medium, and CTV's fall schedule showcases stories that will excite viewers, spark conversation, and will resonate with audiences across all demos," said Justin Stockman, Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. "Combining our returning ratings hits with bold new acquisitions, and celebrating our home-grown successes including CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING and TRANSPLANT, CTV delivers a variety of impactful series every night of the week."

Delivering more Top 10 programs than any other network for the 20th year in a row in the key A25-54 demo, CTV now enters its 21st year as Canada's most-watched network, leading its closest competitor by more than 20% in primetime. Joining CTV's primetime schedule this fall are long-term hits and returning fan-favourites, including CTV's #1 new series THE CLEANING LADY, and Top 10 programs THE GOOD DOCTOR, THE MASKED SINGER, GREY'S ANATOMY, THE ROOKIE, and THE AMAZING RACE, and #1 sitcom THE CONNERS. Other fan-favourite comedies returning to CTV this fall are BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA, YOUNG SHELDON, CALL ME KAT, and the #1 new Canadian comedy CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING. Riveting dramas STATION 19, THE RESIDENT, BIG SKY, BLUE BLOODS, LA BREA, and the Canadian Screen Award-winning CTV Original drama TRANSPLANT are all back for new seasons.

CTV's fall schedule is further strengthened by four new series including the buzzed-about EAST NEW YORK, with Amanda Warren and Jimmy Smits, the spinoff of hit series THE ROOKIE, THE ROOKIE: FEDS, starring Niecy Nash-Betts; and ALASKA, starring two-time Academy Award®- winner Hilary Swank . Also joining the CTV schedule is CELEBRITY JEOPARDY!, a spinoff of the iconic game show.

Fall series, along with other acclaimed shows, blockbuster movies, and binge-worthy collections are available on CTV.ca, the country's #1 Canadian AVOD platform, and the CTV app.

CTV's 2022 FALL SCHEDULE

All times ET. New programs are BOLD. (S) = Simulcast

MONDAYS 7 p.m. ETALK 7:30 p.m. THE BIG BANG THEORY (S) 8 p.m. CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING 8:30 p.m. BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA (S) 9 p.m. THE CLEANING LADY (S) 10 p.m. THE GOOD DOCTOR (S)



TUESDAYS 7 p.m. ETALK 7:30 p.m. THE BIG BANG THEORY (S) 8 p.m. THE RESIDENT (S) 9 p.m. LA BREA (S) 10 p.m. THE ROOKIE: FEDS (S)



WEDNESDAYS 7 p.m. ETALK 7:30 p.m. THE CONNERS 8 p.m. THE MASKED SINGER (S) 9 p.m. THE AMAZING RACE (S) 10 p.m. BIG SKY (S)



THURSDAYS 7 p.m. CALL ME KAT 7:30 p.m. YOUNG SHELDON 8 p.m. STATION 19 (S) 9 p.m. GREY'S ANATOMY (S) 10 p.m. ALASKA (S)



FRIDAYS 7 p.m. ETALK 7:30 p.m. THE BIG BANG THEORY (S) 8 p.m. SHARK TANK (S) 9 p.m. TRANSPLANT 10 p.m. BLUE BLOODS (S)



SATURDAYS 7 p.m. W5 8 p.m. CTV Movie



SUNDAYS 7 p.m. NFL (cont'd) 8 p.m. CELEBRITY JEOPARDY! (S) 9 p.m. EAST NEW YORK (S) 10 p.m. THE ROOKIE (S)

Daytime and Late-Night

CTV's premium daytime and late-night lineups return, including CTV YOUR MORNING, LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW, THE SOCIAL, DR. PHIL, THE VIEW, and ETALK.

Also returning to CTV are THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH and the final season of THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, with THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON and LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS on CTV2.

Awards and Live Events

CTV is home to appointment viewing live events, including the 95th OSCARS®, the 74th EMMY® AWARDS, the AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, and the CMA AWARDS on CTV2.

As Bell Media is the exclusive television broadcast partner of the NFL in Canada, CTV delivers extensive coverage of the NFL regular season, the NFL playoffs, and the biggest broadcast event of the year, SUPER BOWL LVII.

CTV News

Connecting with audiences from coast-to-coast-to-coast, the country's most-watched national newscast, CTV NATIONAL NEWS WITH LISA LAFLAMME, airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET.

Across the country, viewers turn to CTV's local newscasts to stay informed on breaking news in their communities, including CTV's award-winning CTV NEWS AT SIX, as well as CTV MORNING LIVE, CTV NEWS AT NOON, CTV NEWS AT FIVE, and CTV NEWS AT 11:30 p.m.

The award-winning W5 returns for a 57th season Saturdays at 7 p.m. ET on CTV, and landmark political program QUESTION PERIOD, hosted by CTV News' Evan Solomon, returns Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. ET.

About CTV

CTV is Canada's #1 television brand. CTV provides unparalleled entertainment programming across two broadcast television networks; a powerful suite of specialty channels including CTV Comedy Channel, CTV Drama Channel, CTV Life Channel, and CTV Sci-Fi Channel; and digital channels CTV Throwback and CTV Movies, streaming on demand from CTV.ca and the CTV app. CTV has been Canada's most-watched television network for the past 21 years in a row and features a wide range of sports and information programming, including CTV News, Canada's highest-rated national and local newscasts. CTV's parent company is Bell Media, Canada's premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, digital, and out-of-home advertising.

Source: Numeris, Total Canada, A25-54. 9/12/2021-5/22/2022. Rankings based on regularly scheduled English programs (min. 5 airings).

Source: Comscore: Sept 21-March 22. (CTV.ca, CBC Gem, GlobalTV.com, CityTV.com).

