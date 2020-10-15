Compassionate nursing care in an age of artificial intelligence

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - A new era in health care and in nursing has begun. COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of virtual care. People accessing the health system – whether for themselves or a loved one – are increasingly expecting care delivery models that include options for health technologies powered by artificial intelligence, such as predictive analytics and robotics. Nurses are using these technologies and also being called upon to contribute their expertise to the development and implementation of these tools to ensure compassionate care does not get lost along the way.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) has partnered with AMS Healthcare to release a groundbreaking report that highlights the role of nurses in ensuring compassionate care in the age of artificial intelligence. The report will be released at a thought-provoking Pan-Canadian virtual symposium that will bring together nurses in all roles and sectors of the health system and others to learn about and discuss the emerging future.

What: Nursing and Compassionate Care in the Age of Artificial Intelligence Virtual Symposium

A groundbreaking RNAO/AMS health-care report will be released and will form the call to action at this virtual symposium about the use of health technologies powered by artificial intelligence.



Who: Media are invited to this event. Other attendees will include: nurses in all roles and sectors, other health professionals, educators, health service administrators, researchers, policy makers and technology experts.





Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) and AMS Healthcare co-hosts:

Dr. Doris Grinspun, RNAO CEO

Ms. Gail Paech, AMS Healthcare CEO







Keynote speaker:

Dr. Tracie Risling, Interim Associate Dean, Research and Graduate Studies, University of Saskatchewan





For the full list of speakers and program-at-a-glance, visit here.



When: Oct. 21, 2020

1 – 4:30 p.m. ET



Where: This is a virtual event. Media interested in attending, can follow up with a media contact at the information below or register online. You can complete the registration form here and an email confirmation will be sent to the email address provided. If you do not receive this email, please contact Erica D'Souza, RNAO project coordinator, [email protected].





The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners, and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public they serve. For more information about RNAO, visit our website at RNAO.ca or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

AMS Healthcare focuses on healthcare's past and its future. Their work fosters a Canadian healthcare system that advances technologically, while remaining rooted in compassion and a rich understanding of our medical history. AMS Healthcare convenes networks and funds crucial activities in healthcare research, education, leadership and clinical practice. By combining work on the past and the future of healthcare, they ensure that people are always at the centre of Canadian care.

