Community Futures British Columbia receives $3.9M to support rural businesses

VANCOUVER, BC, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Businesses in rural British Columbia play a pivotal role in a strong and diversified economy by supporting families, and creating jobs and thriving communities. Community Future British Columbia (CFBC), along with its 34 member offices, understands the needs of these businesses well. They provide specialized support tailored to the businesses, organizations, and communities they serve.

Today, to mark Economic Development Week, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan) announced support of $3.9 million to Community Futures British Columbia

This announcement follows a commitment to provide immediate, temporary support to help Community Futures continue delivering services to rural communities that was made by Minister Sajjan at the Community Futures BC Annual Conference in Fort St. John in September 2023.

The funding allows Community Futures to continue supporting small businesses like Fresh Coast Market in Port Alberni. This woman-owned business creates home-made meals using fresh produce and local suppliers. With business expansion financing and development services, the company created growth and additional job opportunities.

Community Futures also helped Fern & Co. Creative Collective, Salmon Arm's first non-binary personal care service provider who have grown their business and have plans for expansion through support from the Entrepreneurs with Disabilities (EDP) program.

CFBC and its member offices are committed to strong rural economies. PacifiCan is committed to working with CFBC to ensure that the services that small businesses like Fresh Coast Market and Fern & Co. Creative Collective need are available now and into the future.

"Hard-working British Columbians throughout the province are pursuing their dreams and turning them into successful businesses. PacifiCan and Community Futures British Columbia are committed to making sure these entrepreneurs, including those in rural areas, have the support they need to succeed. This funding demonstrates the government's commitment to Community Futures and the support they deliver to B.C. communities. It is a critical step forward for PacifiCan, Community Futures British Columbia and the entrepreneurs we support."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan)

"The financial support from PacifiCan is significant and will strengthen Community Futures' capacity, giving us greater ability to continue to deliver quality and timely supports to the businesses in rural British Columbia."

- Troy Dungate, Volunteer Chair Community Futures British Columbia

Community Futures British Columbia fosters entrepreneurship and economic development in rural B.C. through its 34 member offices.

Community Futures British Columbia receives funding from PacifiCan to help British Columbians start, grow and expand their businesses.

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout our province.

