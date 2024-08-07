PADDLE PRAIRIE METIS SETTLEMENT, AB, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - An essential community building in Paddle Prairie is taking steps to become greener and more accessible after an investment of $510,700 from the federal government.

The Communiplex is a point of community pride, local connection, and culture for the people of Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement. The funding announced today will ensure that it receives different conservation and energy upgrades including an adiabatic condenser, upgraded mechanical systems, accessible washrooms, thermostat upgrades, and pipe insulation. These improvements will lower energy use and costs, allowing the centre to focus its resources on programming and services to the community.

Quotes

"The Communiplex serves Paddle Prairie Metis every day and is key part of the community. We are proud to work with Paddle Prairie to ensure that the building can become greener, more accessible, and is able to bring people together for decades to come."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"This funding marks an important step towards enhancing the sustainability of our Settlement's central hub. These upgrades to the Communiplex will simultaneously boost energy efficiency while strengthening our Settlement's commitment to providing a welcoming space for all members. It's a significant investment in our future, ensuring that Paddle Prairie remains a vibrant and connected community."

Justin Gaudet, Administrator, Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $510,700 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. These improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 55.7% and greenhouse gas emissions by 153 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program will launch its third intake of applications on August 1, 2024 , for small and medium retrofit projects with eligible costs ranging from $100,000 to $2,999,999 .

, for small and medium retrofit projects with eligible costs ranging from to . Applications for large retrofit projects, ranging from $3 million to $25 million in eligible costs, to upgrade existing community buildings or to create new, energy-efficient buildings will be accepted starting on September 4, 2024 .

to in eligible costs, to upgrade existing community buildings or to create new, energy-efficient buildings will be accepted starting on . Both intake streams will close on October 16, 2024 at 15:00 Eastern Time .

For more information, please visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website at: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada - Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program

at . For more information, please visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website at: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada - Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program On December 18, 2023 , the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated $100 million over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and Canada .

, the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and . Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada is supporting the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to encourage greater collaboration on investment opportunities, leverage additional funding, and attract new investments across the Prairies that better meet their needs.

