OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Keeping up to date on recommended vaccinations helps reduce the risk of severe illness, keeps communities healthy and reduces the burden on our health care system. Community-driven initiatives across Canada provide credible vaccination information and help to expand access to vaccination in communities that face social and structural inequities.

Today, the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health announced an investment of more than $7.6 million through the Immunization Partnership Fund (IPF) for 31 projects over the next two years. These projects will use innovative approaches to increase vaccine uptake and confidence in communities facing barriers to vaccination, with a particular focus on routine vaccination throughout a person's life.

The IPF continues to demonstrate clear results. In 2023-2024, there were 55 projects that offered more than 2,600 vaccination opportunities resulting in more than 17,500 individuals receiving a vaccine against COVID-19, seasonal influenza, or other diseases. Projects across the country also developed and shared more than 400 unique types of evidence-informed, accessible and culturally safe vaccination resources, activities and services. In-person activities and services were accessed by more than 54,000 individuals.

The IPF is the first and only federal grant and contribution program designed to increase evidence-informed vaccination communication, to support community-based immunization education and to build the capacity of health care providers as vaccinators. The goal of the IPF is to identify and help address gaps in vaccine acceptance and uptake while empowering people in Canada to make informed vaccine decisions, particularly communities with gaps in vaccine coverage.

Quotes

"Community-led initiatives are essential to sharing credible vaccine information and promoting the importance of routine vaccinations. By fostering open dialogue and addressing barriers to care, we can increase vaccine confidence and improve vaccine uptake. These actions will not only lead to better health outcomes for Canadians but also strengthen the health of our communities."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

"As we have seen recently with the increase in measles cases, high rates of vaccination are crucial for preventing the spread and outbreaks of serious and life-threatening infectious diseases in Canada. Community-based organizations have proven invaluable in reaching communities that face social and structural inequities and overcoming barriers to immunization. The 31 projects announced today will play a vital role in promoting vaccine uptake and safeguarding public health."

Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer

Public Health Agency of Canada

Quick Facts

Launched in 2016, the IPF is a key element of the Public Health Agency of Canada's vaccination initiatives. The IPF projects have been able to identify and help address gaps in vaccine acceptance while also empowering people in Canada to make informed vaccine decisions.

vaccination initiatives. The IPF projects have been able to identify and help address gaps in vaccine acceptance while also empowering people in to make informed vaccine decisions. The reasons for vaccine hesitancy are complex and may include a number of intersecting factors, such as concerns about vaccine safety, experiences of stigma and mistrust, belief in misinformation and disinformation, as well as logistical, financial and other barriers to vaccination.

The IPF initially invested approximately $4 million a year, for five years (2016-2021), through Budget 2016. As part of Canada's COVID-19 vaccination efforts, the Government of Canada invested an additional $54 million over three years (2020-2023) for community projects to support COVID-19 vaccine acceptance and uptake.

a year, for five years (2016-2021), through Budget 2016. As part of COVID-19 vaccination efforts, the Government of invested an additional over three years (2020-2023) for community projects to support COVID-19 vaccine acceptance and uptake. The projects announced today are the result of the October 2023 call for proposals. They are funded as part of an additional investment of $20 million, over three years until 2026, to further promote, educate and build awareness of the importance of vaccination across the lifespan. Projects help to build vaccine literacy, strengthen vaccine confidence, and reduce barriers to vaccination, particularly among priority populations.

