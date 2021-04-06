TORONTO, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Unsmoke Canada has opened its application process for the second annual Unsmoke Canada Cleanups grant-giving program. The goal of the program is to support litter cleanup projects across the country and to help everyone work together to clean up Canada's great outdoors.

Unsmoke Canada encourages nonprofit organizations with a connection to nature, outdoor recreation, outdoor conservation, health and wellness, volunteer engagement, and/or community service to apply for the grant. With these grants, the groups will organize litter cleanup projects that will take place in local communities across Canada in 2021.

In 2020, the program provided $50,000 in funding to 17 groups that went on to organize local litter cleanup projects throughout the year. From Penticton, British Columbia to Avalon Peninsula, Newfoundland and Labrador, 283,977 volunteers from coast-to-coast ­dedicated 427,122 hours and collected 1,031,926 pounds of litter.

Established in 2020, Unsmoke Canada Cleanups is a grant-giving program between Unsmoke Canada and The Great Outdoors Fund, a nonprofit organization developed to protect nature through conservation.

To apply for the grant, please visit this link. The deadline for application is May 21, 2021.

QUOTES: Vasie Papadopoulos, Communications Manager, RBH

It will take a joint effort to solve the problem associated with littering. It starts by raising awareness and empowering people to make a difference. Unsmoke Canada is ready to work with authorities, anti-littering organizations and other relative stakeholders to achieve the greatest impact in all communities.

Litter is an issue of concern in society. It impacts diverse locations – from streets and city parks to beaches and oceans. Cigarette butts are among the most frequently littered items. The Unsmoke Canada Cleanups program will help raise awareness of littering in Canada with a specific emphasis on cigarette butt waste.

Unsmoke Canada is committed to a smoke-free future, one without cigarettes. That starts by getting Canadians to butt out entirely – and to rid communities of cigarette litter. It's about creating a smoke-free and waste-free future.

QUOTE: Lori McCullough, Founder and CEO, The Great Outdoors Fund

2021 is the second year of the Unsmoke Canada Cleanups campaign, and we were so pleased with the achievements during the inaugural year in 2020 that we increased the amount of available funding this year. We encourage any nonprofit organization in Canada to be a part of the solution to address the global issue of litter by applying for a grant to help keep Canada's natural resources beautiful.

About Unsmoke Canada

Unsmoke Canada is an initiative of Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc., an affiliate of Philip Morris International Inc. For more information visit http://www.unsmoke.ca.

About The Great Outdoors Fund

Established in 2017, The Great Outdoors Fund is dedicated to generating voluntary funding from the private sector to assist public agencies and their nonprofit partners in keeping the great outdoors healthy and open for the benefit and enjoyment of people of all ages, abilities and socio-economic backgrounds. From city parks to national forests, The Great Outdoors Fund and its partners strive to make a difference and help keep the great outdoors great.

