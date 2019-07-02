Commonwealth Games Canada and Kukri Sports Renew Their Partnership for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Kukri was also Team Canada's official apparel partner for the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast Australia.

Richard Powers, President of Commonwealth Games Canada said:

"We are delighted to renew our partnership with Kukri as our Official Apparel Partner for the 2022 Commonwealth Games team. Our athletes were impressed with the quality and the design of the clothing for our 2018 team kit, and we look forward to working with Kukri to develop an impressive clothing package as we prepare for the 2022 Commonwealth Games."

Wendy Hughes, General Manager Kukri Sports Canada said:

"We are thrilled to extend our partnership as the Official Apparel Sponsor to Team Canada once again. The working relationship we had both leading up to and at the games in 2018 was fantastic. With this experience and feedback from the Gold Cost, we are confident we will be able to provide Athletes and Delegates with a new and unique identity that they can be proud of for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England."

The partnership agreement includes an increased clothing commitment from 2018, uniform storage, shipping and tailoring on site at the Games, as well as corporate apparel for CGC representatives. The Team Canada 2022 Uniform Reveal is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, July 27th, 2021, the "1 year-to-go" countdown to the Opening Ceremonies of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Kukri Sports Canada, part of the JD Group, is an international sportswear manufacturer which supplies quality custom team wear to over 100 sports. Formed in 1999, Kukri partners with thousands of teams, schools and universities across the globe. Kukri Sports Canada has offices in Vancouver and operates across all of Canada and partners with several provincial bodies across a wide range of sports.

Commonwealth Games Canada (CGC) is the franchise holder for the Commonwealth sport movement in Canada. CGC supports Canada's athletes to achieve excellence at Olympic and Paralympic Games and world championships, enriches the lives of youth across the Commonwealth and hosts the Commonwealth Games. Visit www.commonwealthgames.ca for information.

For further information: Commonwealth Games Canada, Brian MacPherson, Chief Executive Officer, 613 244 6868 x226, brian@commonwealthgames.ca; Kukri North America, Wendy Hughes, Sales Director, 604 942 9989, Wendy@kukrisports.com

