Committee for the Regional Assessment of Offshore Wind Development in Nova Scotia Releases Interim Report

HALIFAX, NS, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Today the independent Committee for the Regional Assessment of Offshore Wind Development in Nova Scotia announced the release of its Interim Report. The report proposes six areas that could be considered for potential future offshore wind development – Sydney Bight, Canso Bank, Middle Bank, Sable Island Bank, Emerald Bank and Eastern Shore. It also outlines progress made to date and provides early recommendations.

Drawing on research and expertise from various groups including advisory groups, government departments and agencies, fishers and fishing groups, Indigenous leadership and communities, non-governmental organizations, the public and offshore wind developers, the Committee identified and proposes the six future offshore wind development areas to inform government processes, encourage further feedback and to guide and focus the next engagement phase.

The Committee also made the following early recommendations:

Proposed offshore wind development projects should not be exempted from the impact assessment process until the effects of these types of projects on marine ecosystems and the fishing industry are better understood.

A Nova Scotia Offshore Wind Collaborative Research Initiative should be created to facilitate and to coordinate offshore wind research activities and address data gaps.

A steering committee should be established to investigate issues related to financial compensation and the co-existence of fisheries and offshore wind. Information generated from this steering committee would inform the final Regional Assessment Report. The steering committee would comprise representatives from the provincial and federal government, commercial and Indigenous fisheries, the offshore wind energy regulator and the Committee for the Regional Assessment of Offshore Wind Development in Nova Scotia .

While important work has already been done, more has yet to be completed.

The Committee will be actively engaging participants throughout the spring months on the potential development areas proposed in the Interim Report, potential positive and adverse effects of offshore wind development activities, including cumulative effects, and possible mitigation measures to avoid or reduce potential adverse effects and create and maximize potential positive effects.

Community open house sessions will be held in April, May and June 2024. Locations will be announced shortly and posted to the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry. The Committee encourages all interested to attend.

Information gathered during these sessions will be considered in the Draft Final Report for the Regional Assessment of Offshore Wind Development in Nova Scotia. The draft report will be posted to the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry in September for a 60-day public comment period. The Committee will review all comments received, complete revisions to the draft report, and produce a finalized report that will be submitted to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and Nova Scotia's Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables in January 2025.

Quick Facts

Regional assessments are studies conducted in areas of existing projects or anticipated development to inform future project impact assessments. They are a key part of the implementation framework for the federal Impact Assessment Act.

The Governments of Canada and Nova Scotia launched the Regional Assessment of Offshore Wind Development in Nova Scotia in March 2023 . The goal of this assessment is to provide early analysis of future wind development offshore of Nova Scotia , as well as its potential environmental, health, social and economic effects and benefits. This will help inform planning and decision-making for future offshore wind development in the Study Area.

and launched the Regional Assessment of Offshore Wind Development in in . The goal of this assessment is to provide early analysis of future wind development offshore of , as well as its potential environmental, health, social and economic effects and benefits. This will help inform planning and decision-making for future offshore wind development in the Study Area. The independent Committee comprises people of various backgrounds and expertise. The committee members are Graham Daborn , Steve Parsons , Lorraine Whitman , Ann Wilkie , and James Wooder .

, , , , and . Dates, locations and times of community open houses will be posted to the assessment's webpage on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry.

