MONTRÉAL, July 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Since the start of the dry run on June 28, the Reseau express métropolitain (REM) cars have been running at frequencies similar to those of the future service. In light of the results of this period of intensive testing, CDPQ Infra announce that the REM between Brossard and Gare Centrale stations opens to the public on July 31st.

The dry run will continue over the next few weeks, allowing the teams to make the final adjustments to deliver the best possible customer experience.

Train from Réseau express métropolitain (REM) on Samuel-De Champlain bridge in Montreal (CNW Group/CDPQ Infra Inc.)

Future users can find out more about the new service today at REM.info. In the coming weeks, the REM will also be introducing additional communication tools to support users.

With its 5 stations, the REM's South Shore branch will provide access from Brossard to downtown Montréal in under 18 minutes.

About the REM

The Réseau express métropolitain (REM) is a new, 67-km integrated public transit network that will feature 26 stations and link downtown Montréal, the South Shore, the West Island, the North Shore and Montréal–Trudeau airport through a fully automated electric light metro system. Offering high-frequency service, the REM will operate 7 days per week, 20 hours per day, and will be connected to the three main lines of the Montréal metro.

