GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Commissioner of Canada Elections (CCE), Caroline J. Simard, released her first annual report since her appointment.

The CCE's report covers the period from January 1 to December 31, 2022. It highlights the activities of the office throughout the year and issues of interest that will guide its future work. The report also provides an overview of compliance and enforcement measures taken in 2022 and statistics on complaints and referrals received during that period.

As democracy concerns all Canadians, the Commissioner shares her commitment to the Canadian population and key elements of her office's roadmap for her ten-year mandate. The roadmap includes the development of recommendations on potential legal amendments, the importance of collaboration with a variety of partners and stakeholders, and efforts to respond to current and future electoral issues. These efforts will be critical to enable the office to deliver on its mandate and to play a key role in the protection of democratic elections.

The Commissioner of Canada Elections is the independent officer responsible for ensuring that the Canada Elections Act (the Act) and the Referendum Act are complied with and enforced. The Commissioner and her staff handle complaints about federal elections and conduct investigations to determine if there has been a contravention of the Act. The Commissioner may take any action deemed appropriate to ensure that the Act is complied with and enforced.

