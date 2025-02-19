GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The Commissioner of Canada Elections (CCE), Caroline J. Simard, announced today the publication of 17 administrative monetary penalties (AMPs) to address violations under the Canada Elections Act (the Act). In order to maintain transparency, and as required by the Act, summaries of AMPs are published on the CCE's website.

Notices of violation imposing AMPs were issued to:

Six official agents of candidates for failing to report the payment of an unpaid claim or loan within 30 days.

Four financial agents of deregistered electoral district associations for failing to provide the associations' financial returns within six months of their deregistration.

A candidate in the 2019 federal general election who signed a declaration that they knew, or ought reasonably to have known, contained false or misleading information.

The financial agent of a contestant in a 2019 nomination contest for committing two violations under the Act: accepting contributions that exceeded the prescribed limits and failing to dispose of the surplus nomination campaign funds within 60 days.

The financial agent of a contestant in a 2019 nomination contest for failing to provide the contestant's campaign return within four months of the selection date.

A financial agent of an electoral district association for failing to return the amount of a contribution that exceeded the limit during the general election of 2019.

An individual who voted during the 2021 federal general election even though they were not a Canadian citizen and therefore ineligible to vote.

AMPs are administrative tools that the Commissioner can use to address violations under the Act. They aim to promote compliance with the Act. More information about AMPs can be found in the CCE's Policy for the Administrative Monetary Penalty Regime.

The Commissioner of Canada Elections is responsible for ensuring compliance with, and enforcement of, the Act and the Referendum Act. The Office of the Commissioner is distinct from Elections Canada and carries out a different mandate.

For complaints and non-media-related enquiries, please use our online form.

To receive updates from the CCE, subscribe to our email alerts.

Follow us on X , Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Commissioner of Canada Elections

CONTACTS: For media enquiries, please contact: [email protected].