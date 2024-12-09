Commissioner of Canada Elections announces six administrative monetary penalties for Canada Elections Act violations

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The Commissioner of Canada Elections (CCE), Caroline J. Simard, announced today the publication of six administrative monetary penalties (AMPs) to address violations under the Canada Elections Act (the Act). In order to maintain transparency, and as required by the Act, summaries of AMPs are published on the CCE's website.

Notices of violation imposing AMPs were issued to six individuals for violations of the Act, including for failing to provide financial returns within the required deadline and for exceeding the limit on election expenses.

AMPs are administrative tools that the Commissioner can use to address violations under the Act. They aim to promote compliance with the Act. More information about AMPs can be found in the CCE's Policy for the Administrative Monetary Penalty Regime.

The Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections is distinct from Elections Canada and the Commissioner carries out a different mandate. Elections Canada administers the Act and federal elections while the Commissioner is responsible for ensuring compliance with, and enforcement of, the Act and the Referendum Act.

SOURCE Commissioner of Canada Elections

CONTACTS: For media enquiries, please contact: [email protected]