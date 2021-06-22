GATINEAU, QC, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Commissioner of Canada Elections (CCE) announced the release of his Office's 2020 annual report.

The report highlights a number of significant developments for the organization over the course of the last year, including the challenges associated to a telework environment generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of administrative tools to address certain violations under the Canada Elections Act (the Act) and several other issues of particular interest to the investigative work and mandate of the CCE.

The report also provides an overview of compliance and enforcement measures taken in 2020, and statistics on common complaints and referrals received by the Office.

The annual report is available on the Commissioner of Canada Elections' website at: www.cef-cce.ca.

The Commissioner of Canada Elections is the independent officer responsible for ensuring compliance with, and enforcement of, the Act and the federal Referendum Act.

