GATINEAU, QC, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the first Recommendations Report of the Commissioner of Canada Elections (CCE) was tabled in the House of Commons. The report contains recommendations for legislative amendments, following the 2019 and 2021 general elections.

Following amendments to the Canada Elections Act (the Act), which came into force in 2019, the CCE must provide to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) a report that sets out amendments to the Act that, in his opinion, would be desirable to ensure better compliance with, and enforcement, of the Act. Earlier today, the CCE's Recommendations Report was tabled in the House of Commons. The CEO presented the CCE's report to the Speaker of the House, along with his own recommendations.

Some of the recommendations are intended to improve compliance with, and enforcement of, the Act as a whole. Other recommendations aim instead to make corrections or improvements to specific provisions of the Act for better compliance and enforcement. The topics covered include, among others: a broadening of the administrative monetary penalties regime; the addition of requirements in relation to the registry of partisan advertising and election advertising messages; as well as the adoption of clearer provisions concerning coordination between third parties and political entities.

