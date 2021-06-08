GATINEAU, QC, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commissioner of Canada Elections announced today that administrative monetary penalties (AMPs) have been imposed on five individuals to address violations of the Canada Elections Act (the Act). As official agents for various candidates during the 43rd federal general election, these individuals failed to produce the required electoral campaign returns within four months after polling day.

In order to maintain transparency, and as required by the Act, a notice that sets out the name of the person or entity, the act or omission, and the amount of the AMP is published on the Commissioner of Canada Elections' website at: www.cef-cce.ca.

AMPs have become an increasingly common feature of federal and provincial compliance and enforcement regimes in Canada. They can be imposed by the Commissioner or by the Deputy Commissioner (in accordance with a delegation made under section 509.23 of the Act), to deal with various violations of the Act, including contraventions related to illegal voting, and to the rules on communications, third parties and political financing. AMPs may also be imposed to address non-compliance with a term or condition of a compliance agreement or of an undertaking.

The purpose of an AMP is to promote compliance with the Act, not to punish. A person cannot be subject to both an AMP and a prosecution for the same violation and it carries no possibility of imprisonment, no penal consequences and does not result in a criminal record. More information about AMPs can be found in the Policy for the Administrative Monetary Penalty Regime of the Commissioner of Canada Elections.

The Commissioner of Canada Elections is the independent officer responsible for ensuring compliance with, and enforcement of, the Act and the federal Referendum Act.

Want to receive updates from the Commissioner of Canada Elections? Click here to subscribe.

Follow us on social media:

Twitter: @cef_cce

Facebook: facebook.com/CEFCCE

SOURCE Commissioner of Canada Elections

For further information: For information specific to this matter: Commissioner of Canada Elections Media Relations by email at: [email protected]

Related Links

www.cef-cce.gc.ca

