Commissioner of Canada Elections Announces the Laying of Charges and a Compliance Agreement

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - The Commissioner of Canada Elections, Mr. Yves Côté, has announced the laying of two charges under the Canada Elections Act (the Act) against one individual and the conclusion of a compliance agreement with another.

Mr. Ilia Borodov is charged with voting knowing that he was not qualified as an elector. He is also charged with applying to register to vote in the electoral district of Toronto Centre knowing that he was not a Canadian citizen. The Act provides that in order to vote, an elector must be a Canadian citizen of at least 18 years of age. The charges were filed on February 13, 2020, in the City of Toronto.

The Commissioner has also entered into a compliance agreement with Mr. Naghibollah Noori for casting a ballot during the 2015 federal general election knowing that, as a permanent resident of Canada, he was not qualified to vote. As part of the terms and conditions of the agreement, Mr. Noori has agreed to pay $750 to the Receiver General for Canada.

Details of the charges and the full text of the compliance agreement can be found on the Commissioner's website at www.cef-cce.ca.

The Commissioner of Canada Elections is the independent officer responsible for ensuring compliance with, and enforcement of, the Canada Elections Act and the federal Referendum Act.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) is responsible for prosecuting offences under federal jurisdiction. The PPSC is also responsible for providing prosecution-related advice to federal law enforcement agencies across Canada.

Want to receive updates from the Commissioner of Canada Elections? Click here to subscribe.

Follow us on social media:

Twitter: @cef_cce

Facebook: facebook.com/CEFCCE

www.ppsc-sppc.gc.ca

SOURCE Commissioner of Canada Elections

For further information: specific to this matter: Public Prosecution Service of Canada Media Relations, 613-954-7803 or at www.ppsc-sppc.gc.ca; General information: Commissioner of Canada Elections Media Relations, 819-939-2278 or at [email protected]

Related Links

www.cef-cce.gc.ca

