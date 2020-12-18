Commissioner of Canada Elections Announces the Laying of Canada Elections Act Charges Against Mario Martel and André Côté

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - The Commissioner of Canada Elections, Yves Côté, has announced that four joint charges have been laid against Mario Martel and André Côté under the Canada Elections Act. An additional charge was also laid against André Côté.

The charges relate to an investigation into Roche Ltd, Consulting Group (currently known as Norda Stelo Inc.), for illegal contributions made by the firm to federal political entities between January 1, 2005 and December 31, 2011. At the time the offences were committed, Mario Martel was the President and chief executive officer of the firm and André Côté was a senior vice-president. Roche Ltd, Consulting Group operated under this name until December 15, 2015, after which date it changed its name to Norda Stelo Inc. Mario Martel and André Côté left the firm in 2013.

The charges were filed on December 10, 2020 in the Court of Quebec, in the City of Québec. Details of the charges can be found on the Commissioner's website at www.cef-cce.ca.

The laying of charges in this file concludes the Commissioner's investigation. An earlier stage of the investigation resulted in a compliance agreement with Norda Stelo Inc. The text of the agreement can be found here.

The Commissioner of Canada Elections is the independent officer responsible for ensuring compliance with, and enforcement of, the Canada Elections Act and the federal Referendum Act.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) is responsible for prosecuting offences under federal jurisdiction. The PPSC is also responsible for providing prosecution-related advice to federal law enforcement agencies across Canada.

For further information: specific to this matter: Public Prosecution Service of Canada Media Relations, 613-954-7803 or at www.ppsc-sppc.gc.ca; General information: Commissioner of Canada Elections Media Relations, [email protected]

