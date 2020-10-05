GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - The Commissioner of Canada Elections, Yves Côté, has announced that five charges have been laid against Bernard Poulin under the Canada Elections Act (the Act).

The charges relate to an investigation into Groupe S.M. International Inc., an engineering firm whose assets were all sold in December 2018, for illegal contributions made to federal political entities between January 1, 2004, and June 11, 2009.

As the founder and chief executive officer of the firm, Bernard Poulin is charged with having solicited political contributions from his employees and from an employee's spouse while offering them a reimbursement from the company. Under the Act, it is illegal for anyone other than a Canadian citizen or permanent resident to make a political contribution or to conceal the source of a contribution.

The charges were filed on September 21, 2020, in the Court of Quebec in Montreal. Details of the charges can be found on the Commissioner's website at www.cef-cce.ca.

The Commissioner of Canada Elections is the independent officer responsible for ensuring compliance with, and enforcement of, the Canada Elections Act and the federal Referendum Act.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) is responsible for prosecuting offences under federal jurisdiction. The PPSC is also responsible for providing prosecution-related advice to federal law enforcement agencies across Canada.

Public Prosecution Service of Canada Media Relations, 613-954-7803 or at www.ppsc-sppc.gc.ca ; General information: Commissioner of Canada Elections Media Relations, [email protected]

