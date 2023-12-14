GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Commissioner of Canada Elections (CCE), Caroline J. Simard, announced today the publication of four administrative monetary penalties (AMPs) to address violations under the Canada Elections Act (the Act). To maintain transparency, and as required by the Act, summaries of AMPs are published on the CCE's website.

Notices of Violation imposing AMPs were issued to:

Two official agents who failed to provide the Chief Electoral Officer with the Candidate's Electoral Campaign Return and other required documents in connection with the 44th federal general election.

An official agent for a candidate during the 44th federal election who failed to properly transfer or sell campaign capital assets prior to disposing of the campaign surplus funds. An AMP was also issued to this same individual for failing to dispose of campaign surplus funds within the required deadline during the 43rd federal election.

AMPs are administrative tools that the Commissioner can use to address violations under the Act. They aim to promote compliance with the Act. More information about AMPs can be found in the CCE's Policy for the Administrative Monetary Penalty Regime.

The Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections is distinct from Elections Canada and the Commissioner carries out a different mandate. Elections Canada administers the Canada Elections Act and federal elections while the Commissioner is responsible for ensuring compliance with, and enforcement of, the Act.

