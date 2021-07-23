Commissioner of Canada Elections Announces Compliance and Enforcement Measures

GATINEAU, QC, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commissioner of Canada Elections (CCE) announced today that formal measures of compliance and enforcement have been taken to address offences and violations under the Canada Elections Act (the Act).

On June 29, 2021, the Commissioner entered into a compliance agreement with an individual for contributions made to registered associations, candidates and leadership contestants of the New Democratic Party of Canada that were in excess of the limits under the Act. As part of the terms and conditions of the compliance agreement, the Contracting Party agreed to pay a sum of $7,330 to the Receiver General of Canada, of which $5,830 represents the total illegal contributions and $1,500 ensures future compliance.

The Deputy Commissioner of Canada Elections accepted an undertaking on June 29, 2021 from a third party for failing to:

include contact information and an authorization message in partisan and election advertising messages;



register with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) immediately after having incurred $500 in partisan or election advertising expenses; and



provide a third-party expense return to the CEO within four months after polling day.

The third party has undertaken to register with the CEO, and to file its final third-party expense return within 30 days of having registered.

An administrative monetary penalty (AMP) has been imposed by the Deputy Commissioner on an individual who, as an official agent for a candidate during the 43rd federal general election, failed to produce the required electoral campaign return within four months after polling day.

The full text of the compliance agreement, the undertaking, and a summary of the AMP can be viewed on the CCE's website at: www.cef-cce.ca.

The Commissioner of Canada Elections is the independent officer responsible for ensuring compliance with, and enforcement of, the Act and the federal Referendum Act.

